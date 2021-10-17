Witness appeal after cyclist dies after being found collapsed on Sutton road
Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died after being found collapsed on a road in Sutton.
Officers said they were called to reports of a cyclist found collapsed on Ashland Road West, Carsic, on yesterday, Saturday, October 16, at about 3.10pm.
However, the cyclist, 61-year-old Steven Monk, of Sutton, died a short time later.
Investigation officer Sophie Law, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Monk's family at this very difficult time.
“We are working hard to investigate and understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.
“Mr Monk’s family are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.”
Any witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage or information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 433 of October 16, 2021.
