Winners of Nottinghamshire Police Force Awards announced

Nottinghamshire’s policing heroes took centre stage as the annual Force Awards were held.

Dozens of police officers and staff were recognised for fighting crime, protecting vulnerable people and working to ensure communities feel safe and listened to.

The ceremony was held at police headquarters, with proud families and VIP guests in attendance.

Temporary Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “I felt very proud to see our workforce rightly recognised for the extra mile they go every day for our communities during last night’s award ceremony.

“Every day our staff go the extra mile and work tirelessly to protect others, and I’ve nothing but admiration for the brave actions and dedication of our colleagues in serving the public.

“It was humbling to hear the amazing dedication, commitment and outstanding service of our staff, officers and volunteers whose contribution to Nottinghamshire Police and local communities is truly inspiring.

“We have made a firm commitment to serving with pride, compassion and integrity in everything we do, and I’m delighted that these awards have recognised some of the great work we’re doing as a force.”

The winners include:

Outstanding Contribution or Achievement Award: PCSO Steven Timperley & PC Luke Bettridge

For their continued hard work and dedication to Nottinghamshire Police's Armed Forces Network. Both officers have driven and progressed the network to support the force's commitment to attract, retain and develop current and former members of the armed forces.

PCSO of the Year: PCSO Emily Fisk

For her continued hard work and dedication to her role of Police Community Support Officer. Emily is recognised for being an excellent tutor and always going the extra mile, particularly when undertaking CCTV inquiries.

Police Staff Member of the Year: Oliver Wilson

For his exceptional dedication and professionalism in a demanding and often unseen role, as Uniform Stores Manager. Oliver’s leadership of a small team across multiple sites ensures that officers and staff receive essential uniform and equipment on time – directly supporting frontline effectiveness.

Student Officer of the Year: PC Zak Haynes

For his exceptional dedication, maturity, and outstanding performance at the force’s training school. Zak’s eagerness to learn, commitment to excellence, and desire to serve the people of Nottinghamshire exemplifies the values and promise of the next generation of policing.

Special Constable of the Year: SC Carl Towner

In recognition of his professionalism and exemplary conduct. SC Towner consistently goes above and beyond in supporting his colleagues and serving the community, demonstrating unwavering dedication – even while off duty.

Investigation of the Year: Op Cola Cube

For the exceptional investigation into a city stabbing. An enormous amount of work went into this investigation over a short time, working with partners including the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and West Midlands Police. Officers worked long hours, motivated by the brutality of the attack and the devastating life-changing injury to a young, local man. The team's incredible work resulted in a guilty plea and a custodial sentence of 8 years. The team overcame obstacles through their perseverance and compassion, with the victim's mother thanking the team for their work following the offender's detention.

Investigator of the Year: DC Stacey Lamb

For her hard work on a complex investigation into a serial sex offender, which resulted in a life sentence for the defendant. The judge commended the officer for her professionalism and commitment to the investigation.

Team of the Year: SPoC - Single Point of Contact

The SPoC team embodies pride, integrity and professionalism and in turn delivers an outstanding service. The team assists all others with a common aim of furthering investigations through lawful and proportionate applications for communications data. Despite facing higher demand than other regional teams, the team’s positive attitude and unwavering commitment ensures the continued success of this critical function.

Certificate of Sustained Excellence Award: Serious and Organised Crime Task Force

For consistently demonstrating resilience, dedication, and exceptional teamwork over the past year. Despite significant demands and operational constraints, each member of the team has shown unwavering commitment to supporting the force's objectives and specialised investigations, often working flexibly to meet these critical needs.

Ged Walker Award: PS Rishi Thobhani

For his outstanding bravery and professionalism when apprehending a male suspected of shop theft, who was brandishing a knife on a busy residential street. The suspect was making violent threats towards PC Thobhani but he persevered, all whilst off duty from his role as a police officer.

Christopher McDonald Police Cadet of the Year: Owen Cooling

For demonstrating exceptional growth in confidence, leadership, and teamwork in his role as a Police Cadet. Owen consistently assist leaders, attends every session, and goes above and beyond by helping with setup and cleanup. He supports new cadets, fosters group cohesion, and actively participates in community and charity events, embodying the force’s values.

Detention Officer of the Year for Maurice Rigley: DO Kinga Florczak

For going above and beyond to ensure a safe and effective custody environment whilst demonstrating excellent communication skills and an exemplary work ethic.

Coroner’s Award: DC Megan Tyson

For her sterling work on the investigation of prison deaths.

The ceremony also included the Police and Crime Commissioner awards.

The winners included – Vulnerability Champion: Jane Paling, Young Futures: Ingeus, Community Cohesion and Public Service: West Notts College.

The college has been instrumental in helping The Violence Reduction Partnership form a youth voice group which has enabled the organisation to have youth voice shape its work. Having only being set up in November, the young people have helped to provide their inputs on the VRP’s strategy, given really valuable insights for sports grant bids, co-producing the forthcoming youth-led Hope Hack event and will be providing their views on exploitation to support the study that the Children’s Society are currently doing, to name a few.