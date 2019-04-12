Wildfire destroys habitat the size of 14 football pitches at Vicar Water in Clipstone

More than 14 football pitches worth of valuable habitat has been destroyed in a wildfire at Vicar Water in Clipstone.

A fire started yesterday, April 11, which had firefighters tackling the blaze for a number of hours attempting to put out the flames.

The destruction.

Images released show the desolation of the land near a footpath linking parts of the park with surrounding woodland.

A spokesman for Vicar Water, who released the images, said: "Here's a few pictures of the utter destruction caused yesterday by the deliberate fires.

"Around 14 football pitches worth of valuable habitat destroyed. If anyone has any information please call the police on 101.

"Thanks to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service for the swift response."

The destruction.

READ MORE:

Images released of two grass fires in Huthwaite in 24 hours

Police investigate fires in Sutton which started hours apart

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews from Edwinstowe and Warsop were called to the scene of a grass fire yesterday (11 April) evening at 6.43pm.

The destruction.

"Firefighters used two hose reels and beaters to bring the fire, which had spread across an area 100 by 20 metres in size, under control.

"No one was injured and the incident had been dealt with by 7.28pm.

"The fire is believed to have been set deliberately.

"If anyone has any information, contact the police on 101."

The destruction.

The fire service has been called to at least eight different grass fires since the start of this week, including two in Rockery Park, Huthwaite, two on Oak Tree Lane, one at Sherwood Oaks Business Park, one near Bellamy Road, one in Warsop and the Vicar Water blaze.