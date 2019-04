If you looked to the sky this lunch above Ransom Wood in Mansfield you might have wondered why there was a police helicopter.

A police helicopter was circling in the area of the Bellamy Estate, Oaktree Estate and Ransom Wood at about 1,30pm today.

A police helicopter.

A police spokesman said the helicopter was helping to find a missing person.

The spokesman said: "It was assisting in a search for a missing person.

"The person has now been found."