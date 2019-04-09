Who’s been up before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court

Latest cases completed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Breach

Daniel Walker, aged 42, of Lawrence Court, Mansfield, failed to comply with supervision requirements after release from prison. He was jailed for 14 days.

Jordan Bull, 49, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, failed to comply with a suspended sentence. He was fined £120 and told to pay costs of £60.

Drugs

Paul Morris, 34, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, had on his possession a small amount of a cannabinoid receptor agonist,while subject to a conditional discharge for theft and failing to take a drug test. He has jailed for two weeks , because of his “antecedent” record, and was ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Zack Stocks, 18, of Hibbert Crescent, Sutton, had on his possession on Carsic Road, Sutton, a quantity of class A drugs ecstasy and MDMA and a quantity of amphetamine, a class B drug. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Raymond Muldoon, 65, of Elston Close, Mansfield, had on his possession crack cocaine and cannabis. He was fined £120, and told to pay a £30 surcharge and costs of £85.

Miscellaneous

Holly Brocklehurst, 20, of Blake Crescent, Mansfield, assaulted two police constables, damaged police property with intent and was found to be drunk a disorderly. She was conditionally discharged for two years and ordered to pay compensation of £150, a £20 surcharge and costs of £85.

Christopher Harris, 32, of Farmilo Crescent, Mansfield, entered Market Place, Mansfield, whenprohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order, while subject to a community order. He was jailed for 20 weeks because of his re-offending and told to pay a surcharge of £115.

Robert Spalding, 22, of Bailey Crescent, Mansfield, damaged a radiator, door and iPad with intent. He has been given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a restraining order. He was ordered to pay compensation of £23, costs of £200 and a £85 surcharge.

Gregg Stainforth, 27, of Botany Avenue, Mansfield, was drunk and disorderly on Woodhouse Road, Mansfield. He was fined £146 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Motoring

Faye Bratt, 40, of Gorseway, Clipstone, drove a car with 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35mcg. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120, and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Joshua Harmieson, 26, of Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, drove a motorbike without due care and attention, the correct licence, insurance and failed to give a specimen of breath when asked to do so. He was given a community order with a programme requirement and an unpaid work requirement of 60 hours. He was ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and costs of £85 and was banned from driving for 18 months.

Tracey Mason, 56, of Thoresby Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, failed to provide a specimen of breath when asked to do. She was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and costs of £85 and banned from driving for 34 months.

Mitchell Mayes, 19, of Jenkins Avenue, Mansfield, drove a car while disqualified from driving and without insurance and failed to stop, while subject to a suspended sentence. He was given a community order with a programme requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work, told to pay an £85 surcharge, costs of £85 and his licence was endorsed by six points.

William Rice, 37, of Perlethorpe Avenue, Meden Vale, did not stop when directed to do so by a constable when being engaged in the regulation of traffic on Stonebridge Lane, Warsop. He also did not have the correct licence or insurance. He was fined £200, told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 in costs and his licence was endorsed with six points.

William Waldram, 24, of Wild Hill, Teversal, drove a car while unfit to drive through drink and without due care and attention. He was fined £318, told to pay a £31 surcharge and £85 in costs and banned from driving for 18 months.

Theft

Kelly Bailey, 31, of Rosewood Drive, Kirkby, stole children’s pyjamas to the value of £22 from Primark, Mansfield. She also stole a gift set to the value of £12.99 from Savers, Mansfield. She also stole toys and make up to the value of £28 from Poundland at St Peter’s Retail Park. She also stole headphones to the value of £12.99 from Sports Direct on St Peter’s Retail Park. She also stole items from B&M in Kirkby on two occasions. She also failed to surrender to court and did the offences while serving a conditional discharge and community for theft. She also failed to meet the requirements of the community order. She has been jailed for 16 weeks because of her re-offending on court orders not being complied with and was ordered to pay £29.94 in compensation.

John Bestwick, 39, of Bamford Drive, Mansfield, stole boots to the value of £100 from a person and had on his possession a small quantity of heroin. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jonathan Blundell, 30 of High Street, Edwinstowe, stole products to the value of £59 from One Stop, Ollerton. He also had in his possession a quantity of crack cocaine. He was jailed for 28 days because of his record of offending, and was ordered to pay compensation of £59, costs of £85 and a £115 surcharge.

Lindsey Bowen, 39, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, stole a Hoover to the value of £99.99 from B&M, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. She also stole fragrances to the value of £354.98 from Boots in Mansfield. She also stole Braun shavers to the value of £209.98 from Boots and Yankee Candles to the value of £95.96 from Boots. She also stole a wooden dog and wooden gorilla ornament with another offender to the value of £395 from Progressive Furnishings in Forest Town. She also stole a two wooden tiger cub ornaments with another offender to the value of £220 from the same shop. She also stole two joints of beef to the value of £21.22 from Asda, Forest Town. She also assaulted a man by beating. She was told to pay compensation of £350 and must take part in a drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation activity requirements.

Mark Ellis, 36, of Swanson Avenue, Sutton, stole items form Inspirations in Mansfield to the value of £96.75. He also failed to surrender to court. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Grant Gallagher, 36, of no fixed address, stole fragrances from Boots, Four Seasons shopping centre, Mansfield, to the value of £391.50. He also stole fragrances to the value of £400 and £150 from the same shop on different occasions. He has been given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement. He was ordered to pay compensation of £378.75.

Lee Walters, 37, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, stole two wooden tiger cub ornaments to the value of £220 from Progressive Furnishings with another offender. He also stole a wooden dog and wooden gorilla ornament to the value of £395 from the same shop with another offender. He was jailed for nine weeks because of his record of previous offending and that he failed to go to supervision requirements following a release from prison. He was ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Violence

Elisha McGarry, 20, of Foston Close, Mansfield, assaulted a police officer. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay compensation of £100 and a £30 surcharge.