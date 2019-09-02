Who's been sentenced this week at Mansfield Magistrates' Court?

These are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, between Tuesday, August 27 and Friday, August 30.

MISCELLANEOUS

Who's been sentenced this week?

Dev Chander, 56, of Outram Street, Sutton, was drunk and disorderly at Asda in Priestic Road, Sutton. He was fined £305 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Parkin, 39, of Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, resisted a police officer during the execution of his duty. He was fined £323 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Boyle, 27, of no fixed address, damaged a mirror belonging to The Methodist Church, on Bridge Street, with intent to destroy it. He also assaulted a woman by beating her. A community order was made requiring substance rehabilitation, and he was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Shane Harris, 35, of no fixed address, was drunk and disorderly in Mansfield Market Place. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £32 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MOTORING

Philip White, 33, of Beech Road, Altrincham, drove a vehicle in High Street, Edwinstowe, after drinking so much alcohol that he registered 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was issued with 10 points on his driving licence, fined £723 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £72 surcharge.

Craig Hutton, 50, of Prest Avenue, Meden Vale, drove a Ford Mondeo in Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 68mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Emma Noble, 36, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield, drove a car on Water Lane, Mansfield, whilst unfit to drive through drink. Her driving licence was issued with 10 points, she was fined £92 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Phillip Passant, 40, of Tudor Street, Sutton, drove a Renault car in Tudor Street, Sutton, while disqualified from driving and without a valid insurance policy. A community order was made requiring 140 hours of unpaid work, and he was banned from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Jadon Carnelly-Morris, 18, of Sandford Road, Mapperley, drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Haddon Road, Mansfield, with no licence or insurancy policy and after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 79mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £90 surcharge.

John Scattergood, 25, of Nuncargate Road, Annesley, drove a Volkswagen car in Midworth Street, Mansfield, when the registration plate was not attached to the front of the car. He was fined £66 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Andre Depass, 30, of Piccadilly Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, kept an Audi A3 car in London which was unlicensed. He was fined £196, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £248.34, and ordered to pay £85 in costs.

Mariusz Tomlowski, 42, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, drove a BMW car in Argyle Streetm Mansfield, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £200 costs and a £85 surcharge.

THEFT

McKenzie Randle, 22, of Pickard Street, Mansfield, stole a police baton in Leeming Street, Mansfield, and then had an offensive weapon, namely the police baton, in a public place. This took place while he was on a suspended sentence for previous thefts in Mansfield. He was jailed for a total of 26 weeks and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

Lee Hodgkinson, 31, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, stole an air freshener from B&M in Sutton to the value of £6.99. He was committed to prison for 4 weeks suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.

Paul Dillon, 39, of Clumber Street, Kirkby, stole garden lights from Wilkinsons in Sutton to the value of £30. He also had a quantity of methadone, a class A controlled drug, in his possession while in Mansfield. A community order was made requiring drug rehabilitation and he was ordered to pay a £90 surcharge.

BREACH

Kerian Britt, 26, of Cross Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, failed to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail for assaulting an emergency worker. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge.

Simon Groves, 31, of Healdswood Street, Sutton, failed to comply with a suspended sentence issued by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. He was fined £270 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Bradley Dawes, 24, of Mayfield Street, Kirkby, failed to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Ryan Straw, 27, of Ashwood Avenue, Kirkby, failed to comply with requirements of a community order imposed by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in April 2019. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Dean Evans, 23, of Western Avenue, Alfreton, failed to leave Mansfield after being ordered to. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

DRUGS

Robert Mallaburn, 41, of Trinity Road, Edwinstowe, had a small quantity of Mamba in his possession at Blake Crescent, Mansfield. This followed seven previous offences for theft, while on a suspended sentence. He was jailed for 21 weeks suspended for 12 months, fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Reece Wint, 20, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis, at Rosemary Street, Mansfield. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

VIOLENCE

Ryan Boulton, 19, of Beck Crescent, Mansfield, assaulted a woman by beating her. A community order was made requiring 40 hours of unpaid work, and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Andrew Stevens, 47, of no fixed address, stole laundry products to the value of £23.50, and make-up to the value of £50, from Wilkos in Sutton. This was while under a suspended sentence imposed by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court for drug offences. He was jailed for a total of 36 weeks and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.