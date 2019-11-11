Who's been sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court this week

Here are the list of cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, heard on the week commencing November 4.

MOTORING

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Jenny Bramley, 49, of Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, failed to give a specimen of breath for analysis after being pulled over by police in Abbott Road, Mansfield. She also failed to stop her vehicle. She was banned from driving for a year, fined £276 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Courtney Crossland, 21, of Sylvester Street, Mansfield, drove a Renault Clio in Sylvester Street after consuming so much alcohol that she registered 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £255 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Andrew Hudson, 26, of Warchester Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, drove a Renault Megane in Mansfield after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 115 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 80mg. He also failed to stop his car after being asked to do so by police. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Claire Burgess, 35, of Forest Road, Annesley, drove a Nissan Quashquai in Chapel Street, Kirkby, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 79mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

James Shields, 47, of Hartley Road, Kirkby, failed to provide a specimen of breath after being pulled over on suspicion of drink driving. He was issued with 10 points on his driving licence, fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

DRUGS

Daniel Middleton, 32, of Goodacre Street, Mansfield, had in his possession a quantity of class B substance cannabinoid receptor at Mansfield Library. He was fined £80 and told to pay £50 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Jamie Holloway, 18, of Welbeck Street, Sutton, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis in Sutton. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Leeie Duffield, 22, of no fixed address, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis in Layton Avenue, Mansfield. He also failed to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from jail. A new supervision order was made requiring 40 hours of unpaid work and supervision until March 2020, and he was fined £80, told to pay £145 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Callum Jackson, 37, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabinoid receptor at Market Place, Mansfield. This was while under a suspended sentence for two previous shop theft offences. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Sally-Ann Brentnall, 41, of Hufton Road, Mansfield, had in her possession a quantity of class A controlled drug methylamphetamine. This was while under a conditional discharge order for two previous bail offences. She also failed to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. She was fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Joshua Wood, 27, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug Mamba, in Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. He was fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

BREACH

Reegan Allsop, 22, of Brierley Road, Sutton, failed to comply with a community order made by North East Derbyshire and The Dales Magistrates’ Court, by failing to attend two scheduled meetings. He was fined £40 and told to pay £60 costs.

Scott Edwards. 29, of no fixed address, failed to comply with a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, by failing to attend two scheduled meetings. New requirements were added to the community order, requiring unpaid work of 110 hours, He was also told to pay £60 costs.

MISCELLAENOUS

Kyle Straughton, 25, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, damaged a hanging basket and tree at the Stag and Pheasant pub to an unknown value. He was told to pay compensation of £150.

Christopher Harris, 33, of Farmilo Crescent, Mansfield, damaged market stall tables worth £180 in Market Place, Mansfield. He was told to pay £90 compensation.

Jake Davison, 23, of no fixed address, damaged a lock to an known value belonging to a woman in Sutton. She was fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs, £50 compensation and a £32 surcharge.

Mark Radford, 58, of Brookland Avenue, Mansfield, was drunk and disorderly in Beck Lane, Mansfield. He was fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Matthew Jones, 34, of Blackmires Way, Sutton, committed fraud by falsely trying to sell an Apple Mac computer belonging to a woman from Sutton. He was fined £366 and told to pay £500 compensation, £85 costs and a £36 surcharge.

Esther Perkins, 41, of Meadow Court Road, Leicester, was drunk and disorderly in Hawthorn Drive, Ollerton. This was while subject to a conditional discharge imposed for 12 months for a previous offence of being drunk and disorderly. She was fined £40 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Paul Leivers, 47, of Goodacre Street, Mansfield, damaged a mobile phone belonging to a woman from Mansfield. A restraining order was made preventing him from contacting the victim. He was also fined £40 and told to pay £160 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

David Wilkinson, 39, of Cropwell Court, Mansfield, behaved disorderly in Market Place, Mansfield, and used threatening behaviour. He was fined £60 and told to pay £100 costs and a £32 surcharge.

VIOLENCE

Connor Lewis, 23, of Sycamore Avenue, Kirkby, assaulted an emergency worker in Kirkby by beating. The court found the assault was racially aggravated, and a community order was made requiring 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also told to pay £85 costs and a £85 surcharge.

Danielle Hobson, 34, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite, assaulted a woman in Sutton. He was discharged conditionally for two years and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Kieran Britt, 27, of Cross Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, assaulted a police officer in the acting of his duty. He was fined £100 and told to pay £310 costs and a £32 surcharge.

THEFT

Darren Frost, 31, of no fixed address, stole a packet of Snickers worth £2 from Iceland in Sutton. He also had in his possession a quantity of class B substance cannabinoid receptor at Mansfield Police Station. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay a £21 surcharge.

Christoper Humphries, 27, of Newark Close, Mansfield, stole wireless speakers worth £47.97 from B&M in Mansfield. He was fined £40 and told to pay £47.97 in compensation and a £32 surcharge.

Kelly Kalandra, 33, of Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield, stole goods worth £34.74 from Tesco in Mansfield, and assaulted a man by beating him. She also failed to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation activity, and she was fined £80 and told to pay £90 costs and £50 compensation.

Kirk Wharton, 29, of Girton Court, Mansfield, stole a vacuum cleaner worth £99 from Tesco in Mansfield. He was fined £80 and told to pay £99 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.