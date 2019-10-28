Who's been sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court this week?

Here are the latest court cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, heard on the week commencing October 21, 2019.

MOTORING

Louisa Kouijzer, 34, of Barker Avenue, Jacksdale, drove a Ford Fiesta car in Church Street, Kirkby, after consuming so much alcohol that she registered 148 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80mg. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £125 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Aldi Karasana, 27, of Abbott Road, Mansfield, drovr an Audi Q5 in Abbott Road after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Craig Breeze, 50, of Bowden Avenue, Barlborough, drove a Vauxhall Vivaro in Cuckney Hill, Church Warsop, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 60mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £600 and told to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

Shane Dennington, 33, of Mansfield Road, Clipstone, drove a Ford Focus in Park Lane, Mansfield, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 122mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 29 months. He was also told to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

Curtis Paling, 23, of Rowan Close, Forest Town, drove a Vauxhall Insignia in Ollerton after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 47mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £553 and told to pay £85 costs and a £55 surcharge.

Levi Robinson, 18, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, drove a Renault Megane in Kirklington Road, Rainworth, without a valid insurance policy or driving licence and with fraudulent registration plates. He was committed to detention for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and a community order was issued requiring supervision for 12 months, and a 12 week curfew. He was also told to pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.

Adam Watson, 25, of Buckland Close, Sutton, drove a Peugeot 208 in Ravenshead after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £282 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Ian Stroud, 47, of Webster Close, Rainworth, dangerously drove a Suzuki Swift in Southwell Road West, Mansfield, and failed to stop for a police officer. He was banned from driving for 15 months and a community order was made, requiring curfew monitoring. He was also told to pay £310 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Arun Vaughan, 34, in the custody of HMP Nottingham, drove a Vauxhall car in Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, while banned from driving and without a valid insurance police. He was jailed for 18 weeks, banned from driving for three years and told to pay a £122 surcharge.

Kristaps Ugainis, 25, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, drove a Ford car in Arundel Drive, Mansfield, without a valid insurance policy or licence, and after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 89mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation and 100 hours of unpaid work, and he was banned from driving for 46 months. He was also told to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrei-Constantin Ifrim, 29, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, drove an Audi A6 in Victoria Road, Kirkby, with no valid licence or insurance police and after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 66mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. In court, he claimed it was a “short distance driven, no poor driving, reason was to avoid damage to the vehicle and at request of partner who could not drive at the moment”. He was issued with nine points on his driving licence, fined £350 and told to pay £300 costs and a £35 surcharge.

breach

Luke Miles, 27, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court. This was enforced for a previous offence of using threatening or abusive language with intent to cause harm or distress. He also had in his possession a knuckle duster in Brandreth Avenue, Mansfield. He was jailed for 22 weeks, suspended for 12 months and told to pay £145 costs and a £122 surcharge.

David Osborne, 33, of Frederick Street, Mansfield, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by North East Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court. This was enforced for previous offences of harassment and assault. He also contacted a woman while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. He was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and a restraining order was extended. He was also told to pay costs of £145 and a £115 surcharge.

John Hill, 39, of Lawrence Crescent, Sutton, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court by not attending a meeting. He was fined £40 and told to pay £60 costs.

Shaun Swain, 47, of Rosewood Drive, Kirkby, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after being released from jail. He was fined £40 and told to pay £60 costs.

THEFT

Simon Ward, 45, of Alder Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, stole fragrances worth £100 from Morrisons in Mansfield Woodhouse. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay a £122 surcharge.

Carl Banks, 41, of Jubilee Road, Sutton, was found in a pallet box at a warehouse in Kirkby with an intent to commit theft. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Claire Marsh, 39, of Smith Street, Mansfield, stole trainers worth £45 from Sports Direct in Mansfield. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Anthony Boyle, 52, of no fixed address, stole a Ralph Lauren gift set worth £70 from Boots in Mansfield. He was jailed for 28 days and told to pay a £122 surcharge.

Bradley Underwood, 23, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, stole portable DVD players worth £120 and electrical items worth £24.99 from B&M Bargains in Mansfield. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £120 in compensation.

Tom Whitehead, 20, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, stole electrical items worth £20 from B&M Bargains in Mansfield. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £50 costs and a £21 surcharge.

DRUGS

Stephen Swain, 44, of no fixed address, had in his possession a quantity of class A controlled drug diamorphine, class A drug crack cocaine, and class B drug cannabis, while in Mansfield. He was fined £240 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Dylan Collins, 25, of Edward Street, Kirkby, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis in Kirkby. He was fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Julie Berrill, 49, of Northfield Close, Sutton, had in her possession a quantity of controlled class A drug Amphetamine in Northfield Close, Sutton. She was fined £250 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Jermaine Moran, 30, of Denton Green, Nottingham, had in his possession class B drug cannabis in Penny Emma Way, Kirkby. He was fined £92 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MISCELLANEOUS

John Brown, 64, of Flint Avenue, Forest Town, resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was fined £249 and told to pay £300 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Charlie Brooks, 27, of Winkburn Road, Mansfield, damaged a Vauxhall Corsa to the value of £60 with intent to destroy or cause serious damage. He also assaulted a woman by beating her. He was fined £190 and told to pay £200 costs, £60 in compensation and a £30 surcharge. A restraining order was also made.

Damien Farrelly, 26, Millersdale Avenue, Mansfield, was drunk and disorderly in Leeming Street, Mansfield. He was fined £180 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Rachel Mitchell, 35, of Percival Crescent, Sutton, failed to comply with a community protection notice by allowing waste to accumulate in her garden. She was fined £220 and told to pay £549.44 costs and a £39 surcharge.

Simon Gordon, 47, of Ash Grove, Sutton, resisted a police officer during the execution of his duty. He was discharged conditionally for 18 months and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Sufiyan Hussain, 22, of Patchwork Row, Shirebrook, used threatening or insulting behaviour towards residents and shoppers in Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation and he was told to pay £225 compensation.

ASSAULT

Daniel Hawley, 32, of Little John Avenue, Warsop, assaulted a woman by beating her. He also damaged a Mini Cooper car to an unknown value. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation activity and 80 hours of unpaid work, and he was told to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Billy Gibson, 35, of Gladstone Street, Kirkby, had in his possession a kitchen knife and lock knife in Gladstone Street, Kirkby. He also used threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to cause violence, and assaulted a police officer in the execution of her duty. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation and 80 hours of unpaid work, and he was told to pay £150 compensation.