Who's been sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court this week?

Here are the latest cases heart at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, heard on the week commencing October 7.

MOTORING

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Emmalene Nicholls, 42, of The Rodery, Mansfield, drove a vehicle with 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcg. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £400 and told to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

Heidi Barlow, 28, of Chester Street, Mansfield, failed to provide a sample of breath when pulled over by police on suspicion of drink-driving. She was fined £120 and told to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Maja Kubiak, 26, of Main Road, Boughton, drove a vehicle with 47mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, over the legal limit of 35mcg. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £203 and told to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Wosjciech Bocek, 35, of Nottingham Road, Mansfield, drove a Peugeot car on White Hart Street, while disqualified from driving and without a valid insurance policy. A community order was issued requiring 120 hours of unpaid work, and he was told to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs. His driving licence was also issued with 6 penalty points.

Michael Jackson, 52, of Ladybrook Place, Mansfield, drove a Ford C-Max car in Station Road, Sutton, without a valid policy of insurance or driving licence. He also had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis. He was fined £50 and told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. His driving licence was also issued with six penalty points.

John Henshaw, 27, of Ruskin Road, Mansfield, used threatening or insulting behaviour with intent to cause harm in Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield. He was fined £80 and told to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alan Beavis, 35, of Preston Road, Rainworth, drove a Renault Scenic in Mansfield whilst unfit to drive through drink. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation, and he was fined £50 and told to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

DRUGS

Keiron Cooke, 24, of Butt Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, had on his possession a quantity of cocaine, a class A drug. He was conditionally discharged for 12 months and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

VIOLENCE

Claire Burgess, 26, of Boarhill Grove, Sutton, assaulted a man by beating him in Bluebell Wood Way, Sutton, before stealing his mobile phone to the value of £50. She was fined £40 and told to pay £60 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Smith, 22, of Crompton Street, Sutton, assaulted a man by beating him in Bluebell Wood Way, Sutton, before stealing his mobile phone to the value of £50. He was fined £100 and told to pay £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Smith, 18, of Park Avenue, Mansfield, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis in Bishop Street, Mansfield. He was committed to detention for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

MISCELLANEOUS

Craig Charlton, 48, of Shirland Drive, Mansfield, attempted to enter Indigo Sun, Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, as a trespasser with intent to steal. He also dishonestly undertook or assisted in the, retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely bank cards. He was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for a year, as he went prepared with a “pickaxe and screwdriver”, given a rehabilitation activity requirement and told to pay £200 compensation, a £122 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Roy, 29, of Highfield Road, Clipstone, was drunk and disorderly on Clumber Street, Mansfield. He was conditionally discharged for 12 months and told to pay a £21 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kirsty Turner, 36, of Litton Road, Mansfield, was drunk and disorderly on Litton Road. She was fined £120 and told to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Lee Greenwood, 50, of Central Drive, Shirebrook. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. Fined £138 and must pay £60 costs.

Daniel Edwards, 26, of Raleigh Street, Nottingham, used threatening, abusive or insulting words in the Nags Head Inn, on Low Street Sutton, with intention to cause harm. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation activity and 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also told to pay a surcharge of £90 and costs of £85.

BREACH

Luke Pickering, 31, of Burnside Drive, Mansfield, failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in July 2019, by not attending a meeting. The suspended sentence was updated to require supervision for 12 months, and 130 hours of unpaid work. He was also told to pay £60 costs.

THEFT

Paul Morris, 34, of no fixed address, stole dog-related items worth £48.60 from Co-op in Mansfield. He also stole steak worth £125 from Marks and Spencer in Mansfield, laundry products worth £65.20 from Co-op in Forest Town, and nine other thefts in the Mansfield area. This was while under a suspended sentence imposed in July 2019 for three counts of false representation, one count of possession of criminal property and three counts of theft. He was jailed for a total of 50 weeks and told to pay compensation of £150.

Kate Draycott, 34, of Carsic Road, Sutton, stole laundry products worth £156 and toothbrushes worth £67.97 from B&M Bargains in Kirkby. This was while conditionally discharged by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court for 12 months in May 2019 for a previous theft offence. She was jailed for a total of 12 weeks and told to pay £67.97 compensation and a £122 surcharge.

Mandy Town, 32, of Carlton Street, Mansfield, stole food worth £9 from Boots in Mansfield. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay compensation of £9.85.

Kyle Godber, 29, of Drayton Avenue, Mansfield, stole a credit card machine, computer mouse, and model of the titanic to an unknown value from Laminate Master, on Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation activity and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also told to pay £200 compensation and a £85 surcharge.

Robert Mallaburn, 41, of no fixed address, stole protein powder and supplements worth £26.97 from B&M Bargains in Mansfield. This was while under a suspended sentence made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in April for seven counts of theft. He was jailed for 28 weeks and told to pay a £122 surcharge.

Joanne Beardsley, 49, of no fixed address, stole laundry products worth £34 from Wilkinson in Sutton, and sunglasses worth £2 from The Broad Centre in Sutton. This was while subject to a conditional discharge order of 12 months issued by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court last week. She was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay a £122 surcharge.

Emma Knowles, 43, of Bridgeport Road, Derby, stole fragrances worth £49 from Boots in Mansfield. She was fined £160 and told to pay £200 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Kurt Miller, 28, of Eastwell Court, Bilsthorpe, stole Gucci tester spray to an unknown value from Boots in Mansfield. He was fined £170 and told to pay £300 costs and a £30 surcharge.