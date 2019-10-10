Who's been sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court this week?

Here's the latest list of criminals to be sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Motoring

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Gemma Turner, 36, of Mansfield Road, Sutton, drove a silver Volkswagen Golf with 96 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 micrograms. She has been disqualified from driving for 24 months, fined £461, £45 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Emmalene Nicholls, 42, of The Rodery, Mansfield, drove a vehicle 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. She has been disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £400, pay a £40 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Scott Waby, 37, of Cookson Street, Kirkby, drove a Fiat while disqualified from driving. He also drove without insurance while serving a suspended sentence for harassment and dangerous driving. He has been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison. He will pay a £122 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six points.

Brian Holloway, 39, of Collins Avenue, Sutton, drove a vehicle on The Twitchell, Sutton, while disqualified form driving and without insurance. He has been committed to prison for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months. He will pay a £115 surcharge and £85 in costs. His licence was endorsed with another six points.

Drugs

Kieran Hunt, 24, of Skegby Road, Kirkby, drove a Mercedes on Willow Gardens, Sutton with cocaine and benzoylecgonine, exceeding the specified limit, in his blood. He also had on his possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months and the cannabis was destroyed. He has been disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120, £30 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Keiron Cooke, 24, of Butt Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, has on his possession a quantity of cocaine, a class A drug. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay £85 in costs and £21 surcharge.

Theft

Linsey Perry, 39, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, stole two bottles of wine and a hair scrunchy to the value off £8.98 from B&M in Kirkby. She has been conditionally discharged for six months, pay a £21 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Miscellaneous

Craig Charlton, 48, of Shirland Drive, Mansfield, attempted to enter a building, Indigo Sun, Jubilee Way South, as a trespasser with intent to steal. He also dishonestly undertook or assisted in the, retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely bank cards. He has been committed to 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months as he went prepared with a “pickaxe and screwdriver”. He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £200 in compensation £122 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Richard Roy, 29, of Highfield Road, Clipstone, was drunk and disorderly on Clumber Street, Mansfield. He has been conditionally discharged for 12 months, pay a £21 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Kirsty Turner, 36, of Litton Road, Mansfield, was drunk and disorderly on Litton Road. She has been fined £120, £32 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Darren Cox, 43, of Meden Crescent, Sutton, had on his possession in a public place, a lock knife. He will take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a £200 surcharge and £200 in costs.

Assault

Scott Ball, 50, of Langton Court, Sutton, assaulted a police officer and obstructed her in her duty. He has been sentenced to six weeks in prison, as it was a deliberate attack. He has been will pay £100 in compensation and pay £85 in costs.

Paul Maloney, 48, of Oaktree Close, Sutton, assaulted a man. He has been fined £323, pay £150 compensation and £85 in costs.

Ryan Moore, 23, of Sylvan Avenue, Kirkby, assaulted a woman by beating her. Without lawful excuse, damaged household furnishings, kitchen items and a TV with intent. He resisted two police officers and failed to comply with a community order. He has been given a community order with a curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. He will have to be at an address on

Sylvan Avenue, Kirkby, from 8pm to 5am. He walk also issued a rehabilitation activity requirement and was issued a restraining order. He will pay £520 in compensation, £80 surcharge and £250 in costs.