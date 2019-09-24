Who's been sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court this week?

Here's all the Mansfield and Ashfield cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court for the week commencing September 16, 2019.

MISCELLANEOUS

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Tom Bradley, aged 27, of Martyn Avenue, Sutton, had in his possession an electronic stun gun device. He was fined £207 and told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Chantelle McIntosh, 28, of Bradshaw Avenue, Alfreton, used threatening and abusive behaviour likely to cause alarm or harassment. This was while under conditional discharge order imposed by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in November 20 for anti-social behaviour. She was fined £223 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Lauren Toon, 29, of Larch Avenue, Shirebrook, used threatening and abusive behaviour likely to cause alarm or harassment. She was fined £184, told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Daniel Yemm, 18, of Wainwright Avenue, Mansfield, had in his possession a Stanley knife without reasonable excuse. He also damaged market stalls in Market Place, Mansfield, to the value of £600. He was discharged conditionally for 24 months, told to pay £600 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Richard Marsdin, 38, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, had in his possession a large finger knife without reasonable excuse in Dundee Drive, Mansfield. He also had a quantity of class B drug cannabis and wen in custody at Mansfield Police Station, failed to provide a urine sample to prove he had not taken a class A drug. He was jailed for 28 weeks, and was told to pay a £122 surcharge.

Callum Raworth, 24, of Cedar Close, Sutton, was drunk and disorderly in Garden Road, Mansfield. He was fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Craig Miller, 42, of Maid Marion Way, Boughton, damaged clothing belonging to Nottinghamshire Police in Mansfield, without lawful excuse, to the value of less than £5,000. He was fined £90 and told to pay £75 compensation, a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

BREACH

Jenny Jones, 53, of Kirklington Road, Rainworth, breached a criminal behaviour order by making false complaints about two people. She also called 999 for any reason that was not a genuine emergency. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation activity, she was fined £40 and told to pay £40 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Jordan Welch, 23, of Wood Lane, Shirebrook, failed to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence issued by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in March 2019. He was jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months, and must complete rehabilitation activity. He was also told to pay £60 costs.

MOTORING

Craig Trzupek, 36, of Walesby Lane, New Ollerton, drove a car at Old Rufford Road, Ollerton, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £400 and told to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michelle Wesson, 34, of Stella Street, Mansfield, drove a Ford Fiesta in Stella Street after consuming so much alcohol that she registered 80mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and told to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Wadsley-Waton, 22, of Institute Street, Sutton, drove a Vauxhall Zafira at The Twitchell, Sutton, without an insurance policy or valid driving licence and while under the influence of the class B drug cannabinol and class A drug cocaine. A community order was made requiring 100 hours of unpaid work, he was banned from driving for two years and told to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Pearson, 39, of Mapletoft Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, drove a Ford vehicle on the M1 in Northamptonshire at 67 miles per hour, a speed exceeding 40mph, when the smart motorway speed restrictions were in force. He was fined £660, told to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge, and his driving licence was issued with six penalty points.

Rokas Sidlauskas, 26, of Great North Road, Weston, drove a Ford Mondeo in Great North Road after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 50mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He also had no policy of insurance. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £350 and told to pay £35 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Jordan Tainton, 27, of Mansfield Road, Mapperley, drove a Seat Ibiza in Clumber Street, Mansfield, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 54mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 15 months, fined £250 and told to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

DRUGS

Gregory Welsh, 32, of Roosevelt Road, Sutton, failed to give a specimen of breath for analysis after being pulled over for drink driving in Mansfield. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and told to pay a £32 surcharge and a £85.

Skye Severn, 20, of Teesbrook Drive, Nottingham, had two rolled cigarettes with class B drug cannabis in his possession at Rush Nightclub, on Clumber Street, Mansfield. He also failed to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in August, having been released on bail. He was fined £120, and told to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Welch, 43, of no fixed address, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabinoid at Asda in Sutton. He also assaulted two PCSOs in the execution of their duties in Mansfield. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £100 compensation.

VIOLENCE

Shane Webster, 40, of Almond Rise, Mansfield, assaulted a man at The Swan pub, on Church Street, Mansfield, by beating him. He was fined £40, told to pay compensation of £75, costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Mark Harrisson, 45, of Vernon Road, Kirkby, assaulted a woman by beating her in Kirkby. He was fined £200 and told to pay a £32 surcharge.

Rachel Benham, 18, from Patterson Place, Mansfield, assaulted a man by beating him. A community order was made requiring 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. She was also told to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Daniel Barker, 36, of Dalestorth Avenue, Mansfield assaulted a woman by beating her at Mansfield Bus Station, on Quaker Way. This was while under a suspended sentence imposed by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court in January 2019 for assault offences. He was jailed for 24 months and told to pay a £122 surcharge.

THEFT

Lee Shipman, 33, of Lindley Street, Mansfield, stole cosmetics to the value of £65 from Boots on St Peter’s Retail Park. This was while under the period of a suspended sentence imposed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court for three breaches of a restraining order. A community order was made requiring 28 days of an electronic curfew and he was told to pay £65 in compensation.

Carly Lee, 26, of Stonecliffe Walk, Sheffield, stole four ‘LOL’ dols from Smyth’s Toys in Mansfield to the value of £44. She also stole a handbag to the value of £129 from TK Maxx in Mansfield, and fragrances to the value of £102.66 from Boots in Mansfield. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months, told to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stacey Lee, 28, of Manor Park Crescent, Sheffield, also stole four ‘LOL’ dols from Smyth’s Toys in Mansfield to the value of £44. She also stole a handbag to the value of £129 from TK Maxx in Mansfield, and fragrances to the value of £102.66 from Boots in Mansfield. She was fined £120, told to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.