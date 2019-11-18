Who's been sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court from our area this week?

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on the week commencing November 11, 2019.

MISCELLANEOUS

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Michael Bolton, 40, of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield was drunk and disorderly in Burlington Drive, Mansfield. This was while under a conditional discharge imposed by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court for a previous offence of being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £80 and told to pay a £32 surcharge.

Gary Holford, 54, of Derwent Avenue, sent a threatening voicemail to Mansfield District Council with intent to cause anxiety or distress. He was fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Luke Maxwell, 20, of Somersall Street, Mansfield, used threatening behaviour to another person at Clumber Street, Mansfield, with intent to cause fear. A community order was made requiring 80 hours of unpaid work, and he was told to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Dominic Weaver, 32, of Annesley Cutting, Annesley, used threatening behaviour to another person at Clumber Street, Mansfield, with intent to cause fear. A community order was made requiring 60 hours of unpaid work, and he was told to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Peter Bratt, 49, of Main Road, Ravenshead, used threatening behaviour with intent to cause distress in Crew Lane, Southwell. He was fined £600 and told to pay £150 costs and a £60 surcharge.

James Moorby, 34, of Garden Lane, Sutton, urinated in the doorway of Whitegates Lettings, on Toothill Lane, Mansfield. He was fined £64 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Ryan Sansom, 23, of Pickard Street, Mansfield, damaged a garden fence worth £50 belonging to a resident on Pickard Street. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

MOTORING

Daniel Johnson, 35, of Simpson Road, Mansfield, drove a Chevrolet car in Ladybrook Lane while disqualified from driving and without a valid insurance policy. A community order was made requiring him to take part in an accredited programme for 31 days, he was banned from driving for a further six months, fined £150 and told to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Kerry Woodley, 31, of Byron Street, Shirebrook, drove a Fiat Punto in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He also had no valid driving licence or insurance policy. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Shane Maitland, 41, of Parkland View, Sutton, drove a Ford Mondeo in Mill Lane, Huthwaite, after consuming so much alcohol that he blew 48mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Danny Marshall, 27, of Southwell Road, Kirkby, drove a Ford Focus in Dalestorth Road, Sutton, when disqualified from driving. This was also while without a valid insurance policy. He was issued with six penalty points, fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Adele Edwards, 28, of Barker Avenue, Sutton, drove a Ford Focus on Lammas Road, Sutton, after consuming so much alcohol that she blew 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation, and she was banned from driving for two years. She was also told to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

James Vaughan, 36, of Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, drove a Vauxhall Astra on Netherfield Lane after consuming so much alcohol that he blew 56mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Arnas Brazauskas, 32, of Blackwell Road, Huthwaite, failed to provide a specimen of breath having been pulled over by police on suspicion of drink driving in Mansfield. He was fined £667 and told to pay £620 costs and a £66 surcharge.

Edward Burton, 20, of Main Road, Kelham, drove a Ford Transit van in Blidworth Waye, Ravenshead, after consuming so much alcohol that he blew 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £350 and told to pay £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.

Shannon Dennison, 22, of East View, Mansfield, drove a Volkswagen Polo in Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, after consuming so much alcohol that she blew 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. She was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £300 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Andrew Odtolski, 39, of Station Road, Sutton, drove an Audi A3 in Newark Road, Sutton, after consuming so much alcohol that he blew 61mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He also had no valid insurance policy. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £800 and told to pay £85 costs and a £80 surcharge.

John Ward, 54, of Birkdale Avenue, Boughton, drove a car in Walesby Lane, Ollerton, after consuming so much alcohol that he blew 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £200 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Christopher Byng, 25, of Surgery Lane, Blidworth, drove a Land Rover car on Chesterfield Road, Hollingwood, at 43 miles per hour, when the legal speed limit was 30mph. He was issued with four penalty points, was fined £350 and told to pay £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.

DRUGS

Denise Donner, 47, of Vernon Road, Kirkby, had in her possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis. She was discharged conditionally for six months and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Tommy Weir, 25, of Roundhouse Way, Loughborough, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis in Mansfield. He was fined £236 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

VIOLENCE

Anthony Boyle, 52, of no fixed address, assaulted a policy officer in the acting of her duty in Langton Court, Sutton. He also obstructed the officer while completing her duties. He was jailed for three weeks and told to pay a £122 surcharge.

BREACH

Darren Frost, 31, of Jephson Road, Sutton, failed to comply with the requirements of an order put forward under the Sexual Offences Act 2003. He was fined £85 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Ahmed Uthman, 26, of Thomas Street, Leeds, entered a property in Mansfield Woodhouse, and also attempted to contact a woman, both of which he was prohibited from doing due to a restraining order imposed in 2017. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation and 180 hours of unpaid work, and he was told to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

Reece Stirland, 27, of Oxton Lane, Mansfield, contacted a woman from Rainworth which he was prohibited from doing due to a restraining order imposed by Nottingham Crown Court in August. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

Thomas Davis, 19, of Farm Croft Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, breached a restraining order by trying to add a woman on Snapchat. A community order was made requiring 100 hours of unpaid work, and he was told to pay £380 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Christopher Meaney, 38, of Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, breached a restraining order by contacting a woman when prohibited from doing so. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation activity and a ‘building better relationships’ programme, and he was told to pay £300 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Terri Boden, 30, of South Avenue, Rainworth, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order imposed by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court but not attending two separate meetings. The order was varied and now requires rehabilitation activity, and she was told to pay £60 costs.

THEFT

Cristian Rotaru, 27, of Cheapside, Worksop, stole perfume worth £96 from Debenhams and goods worth £17 from Primark, both in Mansfield. He was discharged conditionally for a year and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Luke Tomlinson, 36, of North Edge Lane, Tupton, stole two Armani gift sets worth £160 from Boots, various products to a total of £27.83 from Home Bargains, bedding to an unknown value from Dunelm Mill, Hugo Boss aftershave worth £74 and Armani aftershave worth £60 from Debenhams, and two bottles of spirits worth £29.75 from Iceland, all in Mansfield. He also assaulted a woman at Millbrook, King’s Mill Hospital, and another clinical nurse at the hospital. He was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £200 compensation.

Shirley Tomlinson, 37, of Holmesfield Walk, Mansfield, stole alcohol worth £80 from Aldi, toys worth £89.95 from Argos, cheese, chicken and steaks worth £78.80 from Co-op, all in Mansfield, and toys worth £49 from B&M at Daybrook, Nottingham. This was while under a conditional discharge imposed in September for a previous theft offence. She was jailed for 25 weeks and told to pay compensation totalling £297.75.

Anna Muszynska, 39, of Moor Street, Mansfield, attempted to steal a Blu-Ray disk worth £15 from Sainsbury’s in Mansfield. She also failed to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. She was jailed for four weeks, suspended for a year, and told to pay a £122 surcharge.