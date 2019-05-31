Who or what killed the Kirkby cemetery rabbits?

Mystery surrounds a number of dismembered rabbits in a Kirkby cemetery

Your chad reported that a girl was left traumatised after stumbling across gruesome dead rabbit parts.

But it is still not clear how the poor creatures met their end.

Was it a fox or a more domesticated predator?

On Friday the woman who did not want to be named said: “I went to Kingsway cemetery with my granddaughter yesterday to check on a grave and we were shocked to see bodies of rabbits with their heads cut off.

“My granddaughter was so traumatised she threw up in the car.

“There were just body parts scattered around and looked quite fresh.

“It is very concerning and quite frightening.”

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Deputy Leader of Ashfield District Council and Portfolio holder for Streets, Parks & Town Centres said: “The Council recognises the importance of its cemeteries as places for quite reflection and remembrance of our resident’s loved ones.

“We are sorry to hear that when the resident visited Kingsway Cemetery there were remains of what appeared to be a rabbit on a grave.

“Officers from the Environment team have carried out a full inspection of the site and have removed one full rabbit carcass and a small number of other parts from the site which appear to be left behind by wildlife.

“We will continue to remain vigilant in our cemeteries to ensure the experience of visitors to the cemetery remains peaceful and respectful.”

Readers said it bore the characteristic savagery of a fox attack.

But one reader has suggested it may have been a ferret set on the rabbits in a bid to control their numbers.