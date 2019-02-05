Who has been in court in Mansfield this week?

Here are the latest results from Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Theft

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Stephen Miles, aged 35, of Ashfield Drive, Kirkby, stole electrical items, vodka and deodorant to the value of £85.50 from Tesco, Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, while subject to a conditional discharge for theft. He was jailed for16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Haydn Wright, 24, of Skegby Road, Annesley, stole two bottles of wine from Co-op, Skegby Road, Kirkby, to the value of £20. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £20 compensation and a £30 surcharge.

Christopher Bickerton, 36, of no fixed address, trespassed in Millets, West Gate, Mansfield, with the intent to steal while serving a conditional discharge. He was jailed for to eight weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Violence

Stuart Chambers, 49, of Ely Close, Mansfield, assaulted a woman causing her actual bodily harm. He was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given a rehabilitation requirement and told to pay a £115 surcharge.

Michael Bousfield, 36, of Northwood Avenue, Sutton, has been jailed for a total of 19 weeks after he assaulted a woman by beating on Thornton Street, Sutton, while subject to a suspended sentence for child neglect, beating a woman, carrying an air rifle and using threatening behaviour towards a man. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation. He also drove a motorcycle on Low Street, Sutton while under the influence of alcohol and without the correct licence. He had 86microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the limit is 35 microgrammes. He has been disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Motoring

Matthew Jackson, 35, of Philip Close, Rainworth, drove a car on the A1 exceeding the 70 miles per hour speed limit. He has been fined £100, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge and his licence has been endorsed by three points.

Sarah Cartlidge, 39, of Shetland Close, Shirebrook, drove a car on the A38, exceeding 70mph. Her licence has been endorsed with three points, she was fined £100 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

Iulian Anton, 29, of Second Avenue, Forest Town, drove a vehicle on Street Record, Forest Town, while over the legal alcohol limit. He had 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He also did not surrender to bail. He was fined £200, told to pay a surcharge of £30 and £85 in costs and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Marius Alexa, 30, of Somersall Street, Mansfield, drove a car on St Peter’s Way, Mansfield with 99mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also drove without the correct licence. He has been given an unpaid work requirement of 100 hours, banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £85 surcharge.

Lee Findlay, 39, of Bentinck Close, Broughton, drove a car on Henton Road Edwinstowe, with 98mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, exceeding the legal limit. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay a £85 surcharge and £85 in costs.

Miscellaneous

Christopher Harris, 32, of Familo Cresent, Mansfield, failed to leave Market Place, Mansfield, when ordered to by an anti-social policing order. He was conditionally discharged for a year and told to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Damage

Mitchel Little, 21, of Kelstedge Drive, Mansfield, damaged internal fittings in a home on Lord Street, Mansfield. He was been given a community order with a programme requirement for 30 days, a rehabilitation requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation.