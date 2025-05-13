White smoke leads officers to suspected stolen car near Warsop

A suspected stolen car was recovered after officers saw it belching a large amount of smoke near Warsop.

The smoking Vauxhall was spotted travelling along the A60 at 8pm on Thursday.

Soon after officers instructed it to pull over, the car was abandoned near the railway before the driver fled the scene.

After a brief foot chase, a 30-year-old man was detained and arrested on suspicion of theft and driving without insurance.

The vehicle, which is suspected to have been stolen, was recovered, along with other items of evidence.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This vehicle came to officers’ attention because of the large amount of white smoke coming from its exhaust.

“Concerned it wasn’t in a roadworthy condition, they pulled it over to take a closer look.

“As a result, we were able to bring a suspect into custody and seize a vehicle we believe may have been stolen.”