What's on: Rural and wildlife crime showcase at Rufford Abbey Country Park

The countdown is on for Nottinghamshire Police’s annual rural showcase – a community event designed to highlight all the work being done to tackle rural and wildlife crime.

Visitors of all ages can expect a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the equipment used to keep communities safe, including demonstrations from the drone team and the chance to meet the force’s newest police dog, PD Rooster.

The free event will be held at Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton, from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, June 28.

This year the event will feature even more partner organisations, including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, RSPCA, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, Historic England and members of staff from the Office of the Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner.

PD Rooster will be at the event.

Attendees are also encouraged to interact with rural and wildlife crime officers and discuss any issues that matter to them.

The park’s café and facilities will be available during the showcase in the scenic surroundings of the park.

All day parking at the park will cost £7.

Juliet Webber, Nottinghamshire Police’s rural crime and wildlife crime partnerships manager, said: “Engaging with people from across Nottinghamshire and our rural communities is a top priority for us as we continue to build trust and confidence.

“This event is all about showcasing the hard work that is taking place amongst our rural communities and is the perfect opportunity for the public to learn more about our partner organisations who work alongside us.”