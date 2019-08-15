What was he thinking? Man ridiculed for red trousers as police try to identify group after Lincoln Castle cannon is damage

Police are trying to identify four mates who were on their jollies around Lincoln after a Lincoln Castle cannon was damaged.

However, residents have seen more concern about one of the men's fashion sense.

The men seemed to be having a good time in the city.

People have been pointing out the man's red trousers, calling them a "crime against fashion".

Bill Black commenting on a post by Lincolnshire Police said: "The one in the red trousers is being hunted down for crimes against fashion."

Another comment by Owen Oliver said: "Surely the red trousers are a crime."

Darren Lloyd said: "Think the worse crime committed here is to fashion - think I've seen him on bargain hunt."

The men walking up Steep Hill.

The incident happened on July 21, where the woodwork on the carriage of the cannon was damaged.

If you know who these people are or can assist police with enquiries, contact police with the following:

By calling 101 quoting the reference 19000405846.

By e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 19000405846 in the subject box;

You can also contact through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.