What criminals have been sentenced at Mansfield Magistrates' Court this week?

Here are the latest cases heard by Mansfield Magistrates' Court heard in the week commencing October 28.

ASSAULT

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Lee Parkes, 27, of Petersmith Crescent, Ollerton, assaulted a man by beating him in Huthwaite. A community order was made requiring a 31-day programme. He was told to pay compensation of £100, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Leroy Krygier, 45, of Barrowhill Walk, Mansfield, assaulted a man by beating him in Mansfield. A communioty order was made requiring rehabilitation activity, and he was told to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

William Pluck, 40, of Hallam Road, Ollerton, assaulted a woman in Boughton by beating, causing actual bodily harm. He was jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years, and told to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

Lyndsey Dennis, 32, of Davies Avenue, Sutton, assaulted a woman by beating her in Sutton. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation and 60 hours of unpaid work, and a restraining order was implemented for a year. She was also told to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Kieron Millin, 39, of no fixed address, harassed and assaulted a woman before failing to provide a drug sample to police officers after being arrested. He was jailed for 25 weeks and a restraining order was implemented. He was also told to pay a £122 surcharge.

THEFT

Theresa Hemmings, 35, of Welbeck Street, Sutton, stole a toolbox from a Land Rover car to an unknown value, and a Philips breast pump worth £137 from Boots in Ripley. She was jailed for 28 days and told to pay £130 surcharge.

Colin Needham, 35, of James Murray Mews, Mansfield, stole Persil tablets worth £22.67 from Home Bargains in Mansfield, and had evidence of a class A drug in his system when a sample was taken by police. He was fined £80 and told to pay £22.67 compensation and a £32 surcharge.

David Bryan, 39, of no fixed address, stole skincare products worth £180 and razor blades to an unknown value from Wilkinsons in Sutton, beef joints worth £57.19 from Aldi in Sutton, Hoover accessories worth £162.78 and power tools to an unknown value and a toaster worth £40 from The Range in Sutton, deodorant worth £65 from Home Bargains in Sutton, and a number of items worth £200 from McColls in Kirkby. He was jailed for a total of 22 weeks and told to pay £267.54 in compensation.

Emma Crowder, 36, of Eva Road, Birmingham, entered a property in Victoria Street, Mansfield, by trespassing and stole three bottles of wine and rice worth £16. She was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £16 compensation, £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

Tanya Staples, 37, of Manvers Street, Mansfield, stole unknown items belonging to Morrisons, on Sutton Road, Mansfield. She was told to pay £30 compensation and discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Daniel Richens, 31, of Vera Crescent, Rainworth, stole alcohol worth £170 from Tesco in Mansfield. A community order was made requiring alcohol treatment and probation for six months, and he was told to pay a £90 surcharge.

DRUGS

Christopher Beniston, 31, of no fixed address, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis in Calladine Grove, Sutton. He was jailed for two weeks and told to pay a £122 surcharge.

Josh Gibson, 25, of Central Avenue, Worksop, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply at Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield. He also had a bladed weapon in Tesco car park, on the same road. A community order was made requiring rehabilitation activity and 100 hours of unpaid work, and he was told to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Grzegorz Wus, 37, of Bentinck Street, Mansfield, had in his possession a quantity of class B drug cannabis, and a bladed lock knife, in Mansfield. A community order was made requiring 120 hours of unpaid work and he was told to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

Angela Dalziel, 45, of Chesterfield Road North, Mansfield, had in her possession a quantity of class A controlled drug diamorphine in Warsop. She was discharged conditionally for 12 months, and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

Gerren Pinnock, 28, of Helming Drive, Wolverhampton, had in his possession a quantity of class A drug cocaine and controlled class A drug diamorphine in Mansfield. He was fined £276 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MISCELLANEOUS

Edward Lowe, 29, of Erewash Court, Long Eaton, had a bladed article in King’s Mill Hospital. This was while under a conditional discharge of 12 months for a previous offence of being drunk and disorderly. He was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay a surcharge of £122.

Howard Vincent, 50, of Mansfield Road, Old Clipstone, verbally threatened a man and a woman in Meden Vale with the intent to cause damage to their vehicles. He also failed to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. A restraining order was issued preventing him from contacting the two people, he was discharged conditionally for two years, and told to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

MOTORING

Betty Machin, 76, of Wheatfield Crescent, Mansfield, drove a Vauxhall Corsa in Kings Clipstone after consuming so much alcohol that she registered 157 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80mg. She was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £376 and told to pay £85 costs and a £37 surcharge.

Ryan Parnill, 45, Kedleston Court, Tibshelf, drove a car in Mansfield Road, Skegby, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for a year, fined £507 and told to pay £80 costs and a £50 surcharge.

Lesley Shelton, 43, of Vera Crescent, Rainworth, drove a Vauxhall Corsa at The White Post Inn in Farnsfield after consuming so much alcohol that she registered 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £300 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Lee West, 32, of Brierley Cottages, Sutton, drove an Audi Q7 in Quarry Lane, Mansfield, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. This was also while without a valid insurance policy. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £300 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Lewis Carden, 21, of Emmerson Drive, Clipstone, drove a Ford Fiesta in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, after consuming so much alcohol that she registered 225mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, when the legal limit is 80mg. He also failed to stop for officers when requested by officers, drove the car without a valid insurance and while unfit to do so due to drugs. A community order was made requiring 150 hours of unpaid work, he was banned from driving for 40 months, and he was told to pay £85 costs and a £85 surcharge.

Neil Burchell, 50, of no fixed address, drove a Citroen C4 in Church Street, Kirkby, and caused an accident to occur, before failing to stop. This was while driving without a valid insurance policy or licence. He also failed to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail. He was jailed for 20 weeks, banned from driving for two years and told to pay a £122 surcharge.

Nicholas Perkins, 49, Southwell Close, Kirkby, drove a Mercedes car in Southwell Lane, Kirkby, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 59mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £300 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Jonathan Sargent, 32, of Fairview Road, Woodthorpe, drove a Volkswagen Golf in Baulker Lane, Blidworth, after consuming so much alcohol that he registered 40mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £498 and told to pay £300 costs and a £49 surcharge.

BREACH

Liam Botcher, 46, of Hucklow Court, Mansfield failed to comply with a community order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court by not attending meetings on two occasions. This was following an original offence of assault by beating. He was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

Lee Bowman, 42, of Church Street, Edwinstowe, entered New Ollerton when he was prevented from doing so through a restraining order. This was also while under a suspended sentence order made by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court for an offence of threatening behaviour. He was jailed for four weeks and told to pay a £122 surcharge.