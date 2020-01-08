What crimes have been reported to police on your Mansfield street this week?

These are the crimes reported to Nottinghamshire Police across Mansfield district, between Tuesday, December 31 and Tuesday, January 7.

Lindhurst

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 31. Front and back number plates taken from vehicle parked on Rainworth Bypass. Incident occurred between 12.45pm and 1.30pm. No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 31. Between 4pm and 9pm both passenger side wheels have been stolen off VW Golf parked on Tuxford Court. No further details known.



Eakring

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 31. Trade plate was taken from inside vehicle parked on Big Barn Lane. No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on January 6. Unknown offenders have tried to gain entry into a van on Big Barn Lane. No description of the male known. No further details known.



Oak Tree

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on January 1. Unknown person has entered property on Eakring Road and taken car keys. This occurred sometime around 4.45am. No further details known.



Warsop

Theft other: Incident reported on January 1. Theft of three small illuminated Christmas trees from front garden on Oakfield Lane. No further details known.



Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on January 6. Quad bike taken from pickup truck on Church Street. No further details known.



Theft other: Incident reported on January 3. Christmas decorations taken from front garden on Manvers Street. No further details known.



Ladybrook

Theft other: Incident reported on January 2. Around 4.15am an unknown person has jumped over callers fence on Marriott Avenue breaking into shed and taking mountain bike. No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on January 2. Vehicle broken into on Beazley Avenue. This occurred between 3pm on January 1 and 7.40am on January 2. No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on January 2. Vehicle broken into on Botany Avenue. Bag was taken containing a laptop, tablet and work documentation. No sign of forced entry. No further details known.



Theft other: Incident reported on January 4. Caller placed her engagement ring in a cup in the kitchen and at around 12.30pm she noticed the ring was gone. No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on January 6. Vehicle broken into on Beazley Avenue. Items taken. Description of offender female wearing a pink jacket, white female, slim build, slim build male wearing a big long parker jacket. No further details known.



Town Centre

Theft other: Incident reported on January 2. At around 11.30am wallet was stolen whilst shopping at Marks and Spencers. No further details known.





Broomhill

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on January 2. Unknown person has gained entry to property on Westfield Lane through an open door. This occurred around 7.20am on January 1. No further details known.



Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on January 3. Property entered on Westfield Lane and purse and gin taken from inside property. No further details known.



Sherwood

Theft other: Incident reported on January 2. Pushbike stolen from outside a shop on West Gate around 4.35pm. No further details known.



Cumberlands

Theft other: Incident reported on January 2. Theft from vehicle on Somersall Street. Incident occurred between 7pm on December 31 and 10.30am on January 2. Vehicle was left unlocked. No further details known.



Theft other: Incident reported on January 2. Pushbike- Grey mountain bike. This was taken from outside a property on Jenkins Avenue. No further details known.



Theft other: Incident reported on January 4. Bike was taken from outside property on Lake avenue. No further details known.



Priory

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on January 2. Vehicle stolen from Grove Street. No further details known.

Church Warsop

Burglary other than dwelling: Incident reported on January 3. Garage on Hamilton Drive has been broken into. Nothing taken. No further details known.





Ravensdale

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on January 3. Motorbike taken from outside property on Gladstone Street. Caller still has the keys. No further details known.



Grange Farm

Theft other: incident reported on January 4. Pushbike taken from outside front garden on Hermitage Lane. Bike chain has been hacksawed. No further details known.



Forest Town

Theft other: Incident report on January 6. A male on Sandycliffe Close was seen to be going down the street trying vehicle car door. No further desc. No further details known.



Berry Hill

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on the 6th January. Vehicle was parked on Derby Road and catalytic converter was taken from vehicle. No further details known.

If you have any information that could support Nottinghamshire Police with their enquiries, call them on 101. You can also use the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.