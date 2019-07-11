What crimes have been reported to in Mansfield this week?

In his weekly crime report, Mansfield's district commander Nick Butler has revealed what calls have been taken by Nottinghamshire Police in our area this week.

What has been reported in your area?

What crime is going off in your area?

BERRY HILL

Burglary Dwelling

Kitchen goods were stolen from a house on Black Scotch Lane to the value of £1,500 on Tuesday, July 2. Police believe that entry was gained through an open upstairs window.

A property was broken into on Berry Hill Road between 10am and 3pm on Monday, July 8. The kitchen window had been forced open.

Another property had been broken into on Berry Hill Road during Monday, July 8. The kitchen window was broken and the back doors unlocked to gain entry.

Burglary

A detached garage was broken into overnight between July 2 and July 3 on Sandhurst Avenue.

An attempted break in on a garden shed and detached garaged happened between 10.15am and 2.30pm on Wednesday July 3, on Chatsworth Drive.

A greenhouse and a garage was entered but nothing was taken at a property in Green Lane between 10pm on July 3 and the morning of July 4.

Theft Other

A child's scooter was stolen from Bessemer Drive on Tuesday, July 8. It was taken between 3.30pm and 4pm.

BROOMHILL

Burglary Dwelling

An outbuilding was broken into on Sunday, July 7. The door had been ripped off its frame, and a carbon fibre bike was stolen along with power tool.

Theft Other

Wiring was cut, copper piping was stolen and damage was caused to windows on a building site on Titchfield Street, on Monday, July 8.

EAKRING

Burglary

On Southwell Road West a commercial proerty was entered and a radio was stolen from within. Entry was gained through an insecure door. This happened at 1.18am on Monday, July 8.

Theft From Vehicle

A Ford Transit van was broken into on Little Barn Lane, between Monday, July 8 at 8.30pm, and 7.30am on Tuesday, July 9.

FOREST TOWN WEST

Theft Of Vehicle

Two Peugeot Speed Fight 3 mopeds in blue and black were stolen on Tuesday, July 2, at about 7.45pm from Fulmar Close. Four people wearing balaclavas and in all black took the bike, with two people on each bike.

Theft Other

A bag was stolen from a vehicle that was delivering food. It happened between 5.10pm and 5.57pm whilst the vehicle was parked on Barringer Road.

Hand tools were stolen from a building site on Oakland Road. This happened between 1pm on June 30 and the morning of July 1. The incident was reported on July 2.

A wallet was stolen after it was left on a kids ride in a superstore on Old Mill Lane. On returning to the ride it had gone. This happened on Friday, July 5.

GRANGE FARM

Theft Of Motor Vehicle

A Renault Megane in silver was stolen from Brick Kiln Lane. Not seen for about a month, but reported to the police on Wednesday, July 3.

LADYBROOK

Burglary

Attempted break in on garage on Ladybrook Place, between 5pm on July 2 and 8am on July 3. The lock was damaged but entry was not gained.

Theft From Vehicle

A car was broken into overnight between 12.10am and 6.30am, on Tuesday, July 9, on Davey Road. The locks were damaged and the small passenger window was smashed to gain entry.

Theft Of Vehicle

Attempted theft of a motorbike occurred on Tuesday, July 2, at about 9pm. Two people covered their faced and were disturbed attempting to cut the lock off the bike. They both made off on another motorbike.

LEEMING

Burglary

A garage on Ashword Drive was broken into between 3pm on July 4 and 8.15am on July 5. Two locks were forced off and work tools were stolen.

LINDHURST

Burglary

A house was broken into on Helmsley Road, Rainworth, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Monday, July 8. The front door had been forced open.

A garage on Lindhurst Lane had tools stolen between 9am and 5pm on Wednesday, July 3. The side gate to the property had also been damaged.

A garage on Flintham Court was broken into and items stolen from the rear garden. This was reported to the police on Friday, July 5.

Theft

A trailer was stolen from a unit at Woodside Farm at about 12.40am on Monday, July 8.

PORTLAND

Burglary

On Maun Close Industrial Estate at about 9am on July 2, a concrete post had been put through the roller shutter and ripped off at a business premises.

Theft

A bumper was stolen from a car while it was parked on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, between noon and 5pm on Tuesday, July 2.

A mobile phone was stolen after it was left in a parked car on Derby Street at about 8.30pm on Saturday, July 6.

An Astra car was broken into at 1am on July 9 whilst parked on a driveway at Fisher Lane. Items were stolen from within.

A steel bollard was cut off and stolen from outside a business between 5pm on July 5 and 8am on July 8.

SHERWOOD

Burglary

Entry was gained to an empty property on Mount Pleasant, reported to police on July 8. The door had been kicked in.

Theft

A bag was stolen whilst hanging from a trolley in the car park of a superstore on Chesterfield Road. This happened at about 1pm on July 4.

ROBIN HOOD

Theft

A male made off from a taxi without making payment on Mapletoft Avenue, at about 1pm on July 2.

A Wanga Matrix moped in black was stolen from Vallance Street between Friday, June 28 and Wednesday, July 3. It was left secured by chains to both wheels.

The number plate from the front of a vehicle was stolen from a car parked on Stranraer Close, between 5pm on July 6 and July 7.

TOWN CENTRE

Theft

A fluorescent lime green push bike with the word 'active' written on the cross bar was stolen from St Peters Retail Park at about 3pm on July 3.

An iPhone was stolen by two males on a moped from within the hands of its user, at about 5.30pm on July 5 in Leeming Street.

A blue and white Lex Moto 125 scooter was stolen from a car park on Clumber Street, between 9.30am and 11am on July 5.

WARSOP/BIRKLANDS

Theft From Vehicle

A Volkswagen Polo was stolen from Lime Crescent between 3.30am and 10.30am on Saturday, July 6.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents?

Do you know the person (s) responsible is?

Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident?

Or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help?

If so, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk. You can also call 101 or use the anonymous Crimestoppers number at 0800 555 111.