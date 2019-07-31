What crimes have been happening where you live in Mansfield?

Police in Mansfield have released details of the latest crimes.

The list covers crimes reportered between noon on July 24 and noon yesterday, July 30.

BERRY HILL

On July 27, between 4am and 10am, a house was burgled on Valley View in Mansfield. Valuable items and a car was stolen from the property. Access was gained by snapping the lock on the back door. The car has since been recovered.

Tools and some copper were taken after a housing development at the top of Nottingham Road was broken into between 7pm on July 24 and 6am the following day.

On July 24, a stolen vehicle was sighted at Berry Hill Park in Mansfield. Officers attended and identified the culprits near the pond area. Two men were arrested for suspicion of drink driving, driving offences and taking a vehicle without consent.

BROOMHILL

On July 29, at about 4am, two males were walking down Westfield Lane when one male was robbed by two males dressed all in black. They assaulted the victim and stole a bag containing a phone.

CUMBERLANDS

A house on Becks Crescent was broken into between 5.30pm on July 29 and 11.15am the following day.

A bike was stolen from Simpson Road on Sunday, July 29.

FOREST TOWN

Offenders broke into a bungalow on Stanley Road by smashing a back window with a brick between 5.45pm on July 26 and 10.20am the next day.

A handbag and small items were taken after a house on Clipstone Road West was broken into via the back door on July 26, possibly at about 5.30pm.

A handbag was stolen from an open window at an address on Olive Grove during the evening on July 29.

GRANGE FARM

Jewellery was stolen after beading from a window pane was removed to gain access to a ground-floor flat on The Camerons during the evening of July 28.

A sat-nav, coat, umbrella and other items were taken after a vehicle on Spinners Close was broken into between 9pm on July 27 and 12.15pm the following day.

LADYBROOK

A small safe containing cigarettes was stolen after a house on Ward Place was broken into overnight on July 29. On arrival, a back window was found open.

Damage to a door was caused when a garage on Brick Kiln Lane was broken into on July 28, between 9am and 2.15pm.

A number plate was stolen off of a vehicle parked on Brick Kiln Lane Mansfield between July 25 and 28.

CCTV cameras were stolen from St Mary's Vicarage, Bancroft Lane, on July 23, at about 4.20pm.

OAK TREE

A pub on Oak Tree was broken into on July 30, at about 3am, after a metal bar for the door was bent back and forced open, although nothing appears to have been stolen.

The glovebox was searched, although nothing was stolen after a vehicle was left insecure on a driveway on Raylawn Street, Mansfield, on July 30, between 1am and 3.10am.

Two vehicles on The Links, Mansfield, were broken into overnight on July 29. Contents have been gone through but nothing was stolen.

Two vehicles parked on Raylawn Street were broken into between 5pm on July 29 and 8.45am the following day. The vehicles were locked but there is no evidence of forced entry. A bag containing clothing was stolen.

Four 'teenagers' were seen trying the doors of cars on Bramble Lane on July 30, at about 3am. The caller reported his sunglasses had been stolen.

PLEASLEY HILL/BULL FARM

A shed was broken into on Mandalay Road, Pleasley Hill, on July 29, at about 5.30am. Property has been recovered.

PORTLAND

A male offender was seen trying to break into a property on Alexandra Avenue through a window pane on July 29, at about 2.45pm, but was disturbed and made off.

PRIORY

A unit on Grove Street was broken into on July 28, at about 1.15pm and small items were stolen. Thje offender is described as white, 5ft 9in, with ginger hair and wearing glasses. He was wearing a black tracksuit and possibly had a black eye.

RAVENSDALE

A mobile phone was stolen from a property on The Park on JUly 28, at about 4am, after entry was gained through a kitchen French patio window.

TOWN CENTRE

BURGLARY OTHER THAN DWELLING

On July 30, it was reported computers have been stolen after a business on West Gate had been ransacked. Enquiries are on going.

Cash was stolen from a business on Queen Street, Mansfield, on July 25. Two Eastern European women are suspected of distracting staff before taking the cash.

The first is described as5ft, aged in her 20s, with a black ponytail and wearing light-coloured leggings and a white T-Shirt. The second is described as 5ft 4in, aged in her 30s, of a larger build and wearing a leopard-print skirt.

A man on Bridge Street was attacked and his house keys and money stolen on July 24. The offender is described as a tall white male, with very few teeth and wearing a red baseball cap.

The driver's front window of a car parked on Leeming Street, Mansfield, was smashed between 8pm on July 26 and 3.15am the following day, although nothing was taken.

Three HP laptops worth £900 were stolen from a company on St Peter's Way, Mansfield, although police said "the victim cannot give specific time or dates of the offence".

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police's Mansfield policing team said: "Do you know the persons responsible? Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help?

"If so, please contact us on 101, or email Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk"