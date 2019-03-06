What crimes have been happening where you live in Mansfield

Top soil and a bag with £3 in change are among items stolen in Mansfield in recent days.

Here are the latest crimes reported in Mansfield district between noon on Saturday, February 23, and noon on Monday, March 4.

Police have been busy in Mansfield.

Berry Hill

Two properties were broken into on Black Scotch Lane, between 5pm on Sunday, March 3, and 9am the next day. Entry was gained through the patio door.

A drop- sided lorry carrying coal was stolen with keys from Highland Road at 3pm on Friday, March 1.

Broomhill

Damage was caused to the wooden door frame of a property on Mount Street, while offenders attempted to gain entry between 10.30am and 2.30pm on Thursday, February 28.

A disable blue badge was stolen from a car parked on Stafford Street between 7pm on February 28, and 10am the next day. No damage was caused to the car.

Number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on Hareholme Street, between 8am and 7.30pm on Friday, March 1.

A vehicle was stolen from Arundale Drive between 2pm on Sunday, February 24, and 11am the following day.

Cumberlands

Items were taken after an insecure vehicle was broken into on Beck Crescent between 6pm on Sunday, February 10, and 6am on Wednesday, February 13, although it was only reported to police on Wednesday, February 27.

Forest Town

A garden on Fifth Avenue was entered at 3am on Tuesday, February 26, in an attempted to steal a barbecue. A gate was pulled of its hinges.

Apple ear pods, last used on February 24, were taken from a property on Eighth Avenue, The incident was reported to police on Tuesday, March 2.

A unsecure vehicle was broken into while parked on Coronation drive at 6.45pm on March 2. The glovebox was searched and items were strewn on the front seat, while the interior light was left on.

A vehicle was stolen from Laurel Avenue between Sunday, February 24, and 6am the following day.

Fish were stolen from a pond on Laurel Avenue, Police were informed on Wednesday, February 27.

Ladybrook

A van was broken into on Garnon Street and was also moved in the early hours of March 3, Doors had been left open and power tools were stolen.

A man had their wallet stolen while walking on Bancroft Lane at about 2.50pm on February 28. The victim was stopped by another man who asked him to change a £5 note. When the victim took out his wallet, it was snatched from his hand and the man ran away.

Lindhurst

A property on Newark Drive was broken into just before 7.30pm on February 24.

A property on Helmsley Road was broken into on Monday, February 25, between 10am and 5.45pm after the back door was smashed to gain entry.

Thieves attempted to break into a shop on Egmanton Road between 8.30pm on March 1 and 10.30am the following day.

Oak Tree

A bike was stolen from the inside porch of an address on Melbourne Court on February 23.

Cable was stolen from a site on Jubilee Way North between 6am and 8am on Saturday, March 2

A white Transit van was stolen between 8.30pm on Tuesday, February 26, and 7.30am the following day.

Pleasley Hill

Patio doors were damaged in an attempt to break into a property on Mandalay Road between 10.30am and 5.55pm on Monday, February 25.

Money was taken after a property on Broughton Avenue after a property was broken into via an unknown method on a date unknown..

A messy search was carried out but nothing taken when a car was broken between 7.30pm on February 22 and 10.30am the following day.

Power tools were stolen as the victim was loading his tools from a vehicle on Chesterfield Road into a new build property at about noon on Sunday, March 3.

A nine-ton dumper truck was stolen from a building site on Water Lane. It was last seen on Wednesday, February 27, at 6.30pm.

Portland

A fire door was forced to gain entry to a commercial building off King's Mill Way at about 7.30pm on February 25. A commercial building on the nearby Hermitage lane Industrial Estate was broken into 10 minutes later.

Cladding was forced from the rear of a commercial buildong on the Hermitage Way Industrial Estate, at about 10.20pm on Wednesday, February 27.

A phone and cash were stolen from a vehicle on Derby Street between 6.15pm on February 23 and 5.25am the next day.

A car on Roseberry Hill was broken into between 7pm on February 25 and 7am the next day.

Robin Hood

Power tools and a bike were stolen after padlocks were removed to access a garage on Eastleigh Drive.

Door handles were ripped off a property on Shakespeare Avenue between 5.30pm and 10pn on March 4, although nothing was taken and no entry was gained.

A shed in the garden of a property on Dundee Drive was broken into between 4pm on February 23 and 7am the next day.

A shed on Sycamore Road was broken into between 7pm and 11pm on March 3.

A pushbike was stolen from the back of a camper van on Eastleigh Drive on Febryary 23.

A man was reportedly stealing top soil from a field on Cox’s Lane at about 6.45pm on February 27.

Two mountain bikes were stolen from a shed on Hereford Avenue between 7.30pm on February 17 and 7.30am the next day.

Sherwood

Number plates stolen from a vehicle on Oxclose Lane. It was reported to police on February 23.

A motor scooter was stolen from St John Street between 9.20am and 9.50am on March 2.

Lead was stolen from the roof of a property on Stonecross Court between February 26 and 27.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police's Mansfield neighbourhood policing team said: "If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents, do you know the person responsible, have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help then please contact the team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk or call Nottinghamshire Police on 101."