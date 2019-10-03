What crimes have been happening where you live in Mansfield?

Police in Mansfield have released details of the latest crimes reported in the district.

The list covers the period from noon on September 24, to noon on October 1.

What crimes have been happening near where you live?

Berry Hill

The front number plate on a vehicle on Cubar Close was taken on September 25, between midnight and 7.15.

A wacker plate was taken from Lindhurst Way West. It was reported on September 27.

A white KTM 690R motorbike, registration CN65 YXO, was stolen from Nottingham Road. It was reported on September 27.

A dark purple men's Apollo mountain bike, a yellow child's Carrera bike and a scooter were taken after a shed on Berry Hill was broken into after the lock was cut. It was reported on September 28.

A white Mercedes Sprinter van parked on Lichfield Avenue was stolen between 10pm on September 29 and 6am the following day.

Three bikes and electrical equipment were taken from a garage on Nottingham Road between September 24 and September 29.

A laptop was stolen from a vehicle on Windsor Road between 1.30pm on September 29 and 7.45am the following day.



Eakring

A house on Bolsover Street was broken into on September 24, between 1.30pm and 4.15pm.

A KTM motorbike, registration CX14 RCU. was stolen from Ordsall Close. It was reported on September 28.

A shed on Maltby Road was broken into. It was reported on September 30.

Ravensdale

Tools and a work phone were stolen from a vehicle on Shaw Street. It was reported on September 30.



Portland

Three rusty old bikes, a pedal go-kart, a petrol lawnmore and a Crypton battery charger on wheels were stolen from a garage on Nottingham Road after the padlock was cut between 4am on September 22 and 9am the following day.

The catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle parked on Melton Way between 5.30pm on September 30 and 7.45am the following day.

Town Centre

A bike was stolen in Market Place. It was reported on September 26.

Three shoppers had their purses taken while shopping on West Gate. On September 27, one was taken from a shopping bag, while the following day, two shoppers were targeted.



Robin Hood

A 40inch Bush LCD television was taken after burglars broke into a property on Manor Road, on September 30, between 1pm and 8pm.

Tobacco was taken from the kitchen after two men knocked on the door of a property and asked to use the toilet. One man entered the property. He is described as white, tall, aged about 30, of large build and wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. The incident was reported on September 29.

Broomhill

A wallet was taken after a car on Howard Road was broken into between 3pm on September 25 and 6pm the following day.

A vehicle was stolen from Chesterfield Road South on October 1, between 8am and 8.55pm.



Pleasley Hill/ Bull Farm

A property on Kingfisher Road was burgled. The incident was reported on September 26.

A car on Mandalay Road was broken into between midnight and 8.30am on September 27.



Warsop Birklands

Tools and materials were taken after a shed on George Street was broken into after the padlocks were cut on September 27, between 10am and 4.30pm.



Forest Town

Two offenders took window cleaner after breaking into a property on Newtondale Avenue. The incident was reported on September 26. There was also an attempt to steal a motor vehicle.

A bike was taken after shed on Eighth Avenue was broken into by breaking the lock between 6.30pm on September 28 and 10am the following day.



Sherwood

A tall, white man wearing a shiny tracksuit was seen attempting to break into a vehicle on Linden Street on September 29, at about 2.35pm.



Ladybrook

A bike was stolen from outside on Layton Burroughs between 12.30pm on September 29 and 10.30am the next day.



Priory

A Nike backpack, Lenovo laptop and university books were taken after the rear passenger side window of a vehicle parked on Park Road was broken into between 9.45pm on September 30 and 6am the next day.

Leeming

Watches and a jar of cash was taken after burglars smashed the kitchen window to gain entry to a property on Leeming Lane North on October 1, between 10am and 5pm.



A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police's Mansfield south safer neighbourhood team said: "Do you have any information relating to this criminal activity? Did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents? Do you know the person responsible? Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident? Or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help?

"If so, please contact us Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk"

Alternatively, call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.