What crimes have been happening near your home in Mansfield?

Police in Mansfield have released details of the latest crimes across the district.

Here are the crimes reported between noon on November 12 and noon on November 19.

Police are appealing for information about crimes in Mansfield.

Berry Hill

A garage on Forest Road was broken into between 9pm on November 17 and 6,30am the following day after the locks on the garage door were broken, although nothing was taken at the time.

Broomhill

A wallet and cash were taken from a property on Ladybrook Lane on November 17, between 4am and 7am, after the property was left insecure.

A sat-nav and £6 in cash were taken after a car on Chester Street was broken into overnight on November 13.

Eakring

A brick was thrown the rear living room ground-floor window of a property on Smith Street between 2pm on November 13 and 10.15am on November 15 in an attempted brek-in, although no entry has been gained.

Wheelbarrows and ladders were among items stolen from a garden on Southwell Road West on November 19, at about 7.25am. A blue tipper van containing three white males was seen in the area at the time.

Forest Town

The front and rear number plates of a Volkswagen car on Second Avenue were stolen, although they have since been recovered.

A property on Cotterdale Close was broken into on the evening of November 15. Two offenders in hooded tops were seen on CCTV. It is not known if anything has been stolen.

Grange Farm

The rear number plate was stolen from a Toyota Yaris parked at Morrisons, Sutton Road, Mansfield, on November 18, between noon and 2.30pm.

Tools were stolen after a section of the side door of a van was cut out to gain access on November 16, between 1.30am and 10.30am.

Lindhurst

A car has been broken into and two wheels removed from a new vehicle parked at a car dealership on Oak Tree Lane between 4pm on November 17 and 6.40am the following day.

Oak Tree

The front door of a property on Mappleton Drive was forced open between 10pm on November 14 and 2.30am on November 15, although nothing was stolen.

Portland

A black Mulberry purse with a Mulberry logo was stolen from Orchard Medical Practice, Sutton Road, Mansfield, on November 15.

A black mountain bike with a green and purple drinks holder was stolen from a front garden of a property on Moor Street on November 17, at 6.15pm.

Priory

The number plate of a Ford Fiesta was stolen between 7pm on November 12 and 7.45am the following day while it was parked on Old Mill Lane.

Ravensdale

A blue Carrera bike with green writing and black handlebars was stolen from a rear garden on Singleton Avenue overnight on November 13.

A black Muddy Fox pushbike left insecure was stolen from Rock Valley on November 18, at about 2.30pm.

Robin Hood/Sherwood

A Ford Fiesta was stolen from an address on Elm Tree Avenue. This was parked on the road but was found later on November 17.

Town Centre

A Samsung S8 phone and two box controllers were stolen in a burglary at a house on Union Street between 10.30pm on November 13 and 8am the following day. It is believed the front door was left insecure.

The rear wheel of a Mongoose mountain bike in black with brown was stolen on November 14, between 5.30am and 7pm.

Warsop

A garage and caravan were entered after the side gates to a property on Coach Road were damaged between November 14 and 17.

A ride-on children's tractor and skateboard were stolen from George Street by two youths on November 18.

A Ford Focus was stolen from an address on Oyster Way in the early hours of November 19.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police's Mansfield south safer neighbourhood team said: "Did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents, do you know the person or persons responsible, have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident, or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help?

"If so, please contact us on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk or call police on 101.