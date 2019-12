What crimes have been committed on your Mansfield street this week?

These are the crimes reported to Nottighamshire Police in Mansfield between December 17 and Christmas Eve, December 24.

Eakring

Theft of motor vehicle: Red Ford Transit cab with black stripes taken from outside Egerton Close. No further details known.



Portland

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 18. Handbag stolen from vehicle whilst returning shopping trolley at Sainsbury’s. Vehicle was unlocked. No further details known.



Sherwood

Theft other: Incident reported on December 18. Purse and mobile phone stolen whilst shopping around 3.21pm. Purse and phone were left on the counter and then taken by a male described as a white male with curly hair. No further details known.



Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on December 21. Vehicle taken from property on Burnside Drive. Keys to vehicle missing as well. No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 21. Unknown person witnessed to be looking in the boot of a vehicle on Wood Street. No further details known.



Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on December 21. Caller reporting property on Debdale Lane has been broken into . No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 22. Vehicle broken into between 9.15pm on December 21 and 7.45am in December 22. No signs of entry. No further details known.



Town Centre

Theft other: Incident reported on December 18. Pushbike taken from rear garden from Saint John Street. No further details known.



Broomhill

Theft other: Incident reported on December 18. Pushbike stolen from side of property on Chesterfield Road South. No further details known.



Burglary other than dwelling: Incident reported on December 21. Shed broken into on Marlborough Road. Forced wooden door open. No further details known.



Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on December 21. Attempt break in to a property on Beckett Avenue. No further details known.



Berry Hill

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 19. Between 7.30pm and 7.35am on December 19 front passenger window broken and bag with work documents taken. No further details known.



Ravensdale

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on December 19. Door to property on Gladstone Street has been kicked in. No aware if entry gained. No further details known.



What crimes have been reported to police on your Mansfield street?

Warsop Birklands

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 20. Theft of work van from Mansfield Road, Warsop. No further details known.

Forest Town

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 21. Vehicle taken from outside property on Birchcroft Drive. Ford Fiesta ST in grey. No further details known



Oak Tree

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 22. Ford Transit van has been broken into. Items taken from within. Occurs between 4pm on December 21 and 10am on December 22.



Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 23. Toyota Yaris Verso in gold stole from outside of Teal Avenue. No broken glass on the drive and caller has both sets of car keys. No further details known.



Priory

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 22, Van broken into outside Morven Avenue. No further details known.



Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 22. Both front and back number plates taken from vehicle parked on Byron Avenue. No further details known.



Lindhurst

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on December 23. Front and back number plates stolen from a van parked on Southwell Road West. No further details known.