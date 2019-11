What crimes have been committed across Mansfield this week?

Here are the crimes reported to Nottinghamshire Police in Mansfield, between October 30 and November 6.

Ravensdale

Police have attended a lot of burglaries.

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on October 31. Five males kicked the door in at an address on Gladstone Street. No further details known.

Burglary Dwelling: Incident reported on November 2. At 4.20am caller interrupted a male trying to crawl in through an open kitchen window on Edgar Avenue. Male ran off. No further details known.

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on November 3. Attempt entry made to property on Cropwell Court by trying to force door open with unknown tool. No further details known.

Burglary other than Dwelling: Incident reported on November 4. Attempt break in to premises on Windmill Lane. Entry not gained. No further details known.

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on November 5, Caller reporting handbag has been taken overnight from property on Carlton Street. Possible entry made through rear door which was unlocked. No further details known.

Oak Tree

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on November 1. Motorcycle taken from Jubilee Way South. Taken between 9.45pm on October 31 and 7.05am on November 1. Lex Moto FMR 125 in blue.

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on November 4. Shed has been broken into on Whaley Bridge Close. Motor cross bike has been stolen from shed. No further details known.

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on November 5. Moped has been stolen from Roston Court. No further details known.

Burglary other than dwelling: Incident reported on November 5. Pushbike taken from garage on Bentinick Street. No further details known.

Theft other: Incident reported on November 6. Milk taken from outside Oak Tree Primary School. No further details known.

Lindhurst

Theft other: Incident reported on the 1st November. Battery removed from electric pushbike between 4.45pm and 9.30pm on October 31. No further details known.

Portland

Burglary other than dwelling: Incident reported on the 1st November. Theft of mountain bike from outhouse this occurred between 3.30pm and 7pm on November 1. Hybrid mountain bike crossfire. No further details known.

Theft other: Incident reported on November 4. Plant pot taken from outside of property on Littleworth. No further details known.

Theft other: Incident reported on November 4. Caller reporting she left handbag in the changing rooms at Sainsbury’s which was then taken. No further details known.

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on November 4. Caller reporting theft of three Catalytic converter from ambulances parked on Oakham business park. No exact date know of theft. No further details known.

Berry Hill

Burglary other than dwelling: Incident reported on November 2. Attempt break into callers garage on King George V avenue. No further details known.

Burglary Dwelling: Incident reported on November 3. Entry gained to property on Berry Hill road by smashing the back door. No further details known.

Sherwood

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on November 2. Caller reporting at 4.37am their ring doorbell captured a male coming up the drive and going into the porch on Crow Hill Drive. No further details known.

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on November 2. Between 5.06pm and 9pm on October 31. an unknown offender has entered a property on Manvers Street via an unlocked door. No further details known.

Burglary other than dwelling: Incident reported on November 5. Attempt break into garage on Piper Close. Security camera on garage have been ripped off. No further details known.

Church Warsop

Theft other: Incident reported on November 1. Push bike taken from Wood Lane. Carerra Suicata black and blue. No further details known.

Theft other: Incident reported on November 2. Pushbike taken from Woodhouse Road. Formenhiver Road bike. No further details known.

Robin Hood

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on November 4, Pick up Ford transit van has been stolen off a drive on Park Hall Road between 9.30pm on November 3 and 7.30am on November 4. No further details known.

Leeming Lane

Theft from motor vehicle: Incident reported on the November 4. Registration plate taken from vehicle on Croxton Court. No further details known.

Broomhill

Theft of motor vehicle: Incident reported on November 4. Vehicle taken from Saunby Avenue. No further details known.

Forest Town

Burglary dwelling: Incident reported on November 5. Attempt break in to property on Garibaldi Road. No further details known.

