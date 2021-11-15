Weapon and drugs found after police stop car in Sutton

Nottinghamshire Police said members of its knife crime team carried out a ‘routine stop and search’ on a vehicle on Alfreton Road – and found a ‘quantity of suspected amphetamine and a lock knife’.

A Mansfield man is now due to appear in court in connection with the incident, following the stop on Thursday, November 11.

Brian Proctor, aged 50, of Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, has been charged with possession of class B drugs and possession of a bladed article.

The car was stopped on Alfreton Road, Sutton.

He has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 23.

Sergeant Jonny Groves, from the knife crime team, said: “A quantity of drugs and a weapon are now off Nottinghamshire’s streets.

“This is extremely positive for local communities and we take discoveries like this extremely seriously as, alongside being an offence to possess controlled drugs and weapons, it can also be indicative of wider and more serious criminality.”

“This is why the force is committed to this effective, proactive approach, which has proven time and time again to be effective in our efforts to tackle such issues.

“A man has now been charged and our investigation into this incident continues.”

The charge comes as Nottinghamshire Police takes part in national Operation Sceptre, a week-long campaign to highlight the work the force does to tackle knife crime.