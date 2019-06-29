‘We will enforce the law to the fullest’- Police execute three drug warrants in Kirkby

Police say they want to ‘send out a clear message’ that drug use will ‘not be tolerated’ in Kirkby after executing three warrants in the area.

It comes as part of efforts to reduce drug trafficking and use in Kirkby.

Pic from the Ashfield Police Facebook page.

A spokesman for Ashfield Police said: “Together with a neighbourhood team and the assistance of the neighbourhood support unit, three doors were forced and all addresses were searched under a court warrant.

“Offences were disclosed for which three persons have been dealt with, along with a forced closure on one of the addresses.

“This should send out a clear message that we will not tolerate drug use in our area.

“We will enforce the law to the fullest and close down premises.

“If you have any information, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

