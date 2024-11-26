“We see the violence of men and boys directed against women and girls" - Nottinghamshire police vow to help end abusive relationships

Women who feel trapped in violent and abusive relationships are being reminded of the vital role police officers can play in ending their abusive relationships.

Nottinghamshire Police receives more than three calls an hour about domestic abuse and works 24 / 7 to keep victims – the vast majority of whom are female – safe from harm.

On White Ribbon Day the force has released an emotive new video to educate people about the stark reality of these incidents, and to remind victims – their friends and their families – of the unique role police officers can play in ending abusive relationships.

White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages people – particularly men and boys – to challenge behaviours and attitudes that lead to abuse and violence.

Nottinghamshire Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin

During the 16 days of global action that follows, the force will be repeating a simple and consistent message to victims and the people who know and care about them – tell the police about what is happening.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: “Every we see the distressing reality of domestic abuse.

“We see the violence of men and boys directed against women and girls.

“We see the controlling and coercive behaviours that leave victims feeling worthless.

“We see the stalking behaviours that leave women living in fear.

“And we see the profound psychological impact this abuse has on them, their children and their wider family.

“We know that telling the police is a big step for people to take and we understand the reluctance people have in coming forward.

“But ultimately we do have the power to intervene and will use all the tools at our disposal to bring and end to those abusive relationships.”

In recent years Nottinghamshire Police has adopted a very bold and proactive approach to protecting victims from harm – even in cases where criminal charges cannot be secured.

These include proactive arrest and strict bail conditions, Domestic Violence Protection Orders, Non Molestation Orders, Evidence Led Prosecutions and Stalking Prevention Orders.

Also Clare’s Law (Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme) – gives victims and or people connected to them the ‘right to ask’ police for a disclosure about their partner. In some cases Nottinghamshire Police may proactively approach women where concerns exist about their partner. Nottinghamshire Police was the first force in the country to introduce mandatory consideration or right to know legislation in all cases of domestic assault.

Detective Chief Inspector David Vint, safeguarding lead at Nottinghamshire Police, added: “Whilst we cannot promise to convict every offender who comes to our attention, we will do everything we can to help people who need us.

“Working with our partners and specialist domestic abuse support workers, we will do everything we can to ensure victims get the ongoing help and support they need.

“But we cannot do that if we don’t know what is happening. That’s why it’s so important that people come forward to us to tell us what is happening – either the victim themselves or their friends, neighbours and family members.

“We really are ready and willing to help.”