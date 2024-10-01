'We are talking seconds rather than minutes' - quick-thinking officers save man’s life in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man battling with his mental health was saved just before he could take his own life thanks to the quick-thinking actions of two officers.

In the early hours of Saturday September 14 in Mansfield, the police received a call concerning a man who was expressing suicidal thoughts.

The man, in his 30s, had given his home address but not his exact location, which was a short distance away in a wooded area.

Working in darkness, the officers had seconds to locate the man before he went ahead with what he was planning to do.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy (pictured), who is responsible for the county’s response officers

Not only did the two officers locate the man but they managed to prevent him from taking his life.

Paramedics arrived shortly afterwards and he was sent to hospital.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, who is responsible for the county’s response officers, said: “The actions of these officers was quite remarkable.

“Despite it being the middle of the night and in complete darkness, PC Niamh Lucey and PC Emma Allsop used their initiative and located the man straight away.

“Both officers used all their physical strength to take the man’s weight ensuring that he did not stop breathing or lose consciousness.

“PC Jack Grace then arrived to ensure he was cut from the tree and brought to safety.

“The officers remained calm and professional in a highly distressing and time critical incident. If it was not for their fast action, he would not be alive today.”

“Being a response officer is not just about fighting crime and catching criminals but being there in people’s hour of need.

“We hope that the man gets the full support he needs.”

Sergeant Stacey Clarke, from Mansfield response, added: “This was a difficult incident due to the location, time of night, and the time we had to find him.

“We are talking seconds rather than minutes. If it was not for the courageous actions of all three officers then it could have been a very different outcome.

“This was the first concern for safety incident for one of the three officers and she handled the incident with compassion and professionalism.”

If you are struggling with mental health, you can call the Samaritans 24/7 on 116 123.