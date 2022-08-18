Watnall man wielded hammer with mum by his side in attack on restaurant worker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former soldier Luke Horrabin and his mother accused the man of damaging her car when they saw him outside a Chinese restaurant, on January 24, 2020, at 8pm.

Nottingham Crown Court this week heard Horrabin said: “We can do this this easy way, or we can do this the hard way,” – and then smashed his victim’s phone with a hammer when he tried to record the confrontation.

Lucia Harrington, prosecuting, said a struggle ensued between the two men until Horrabin's mother pulled the victim's hood over his head.

When he was on the ground, Horrabin kicked and punched him, damaging his spectacles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the attack his victim had a crown knocked out and sustained bruising to his ribs, thigh and cheek.

Witnesses said they saw Horrabin swing the hammer, but it was not used to injure the other man.

At one point all three were involved in the scuffle and ended up on the ground. When a third man intervened, Horrabin and his mum left in their car.

Horrabin, now aged 28, was arrested in the car park at Ikea shortly afterwards and the hammer was recovered.

In a statement, the victim said the incident was a ‘big shock to him as he had never through anything like that before’.

He claimed it left him anxious and sleep-deprived, and reported suffering flashbacks and night terrors. Dental repairs were estimated at £260, while the phone cost £500 to replace and the spectacles were £80.

The court heard Horrabin has two previous convictions from 2012 for domestic battery and harassment, but has kept out of trouble since.

Horrabin, of Chilton Drive, Watnall, near Eastwood, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Shannon English, mitigating, described it as ‘an isolated incident’ and said the defendant looks after his son at weekends and cares for his mother.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC said Horrabin's mother was ‘fortunate to escape prosecution.’

But he said he could suspend a nine-month prison term for 18 months because Horrabin is ‘of effective good character’, his seven years of military service and has Asperger’s syndrome.