Watnall man charged after police officer 'hit with a gate' during chase

A man is due to appear in court charged with drink-driving and resisting arrest.

By Lucy Roberts
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 9:44 am
Victoria Gardens, Watnall (Image: Google Maps)

It comes after a police officer was hit with a gate while chasing a suspect who had been stopped on suspicion of drink-driving in Victoria Gardens, Watnall, in the early hours of February 7.

Andrew Nally, of Victoria Gardens, Watnall, will appear before Nottingham Magistrates' Court on February 24.

The 44-year-old was charged with obstructing an emergency worker, resisting arrest and drink-driving in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “An officer did unfortunately sustain minor injuries from this incident, following a short chase.

“The force has a zero-tolerance approach to drink-driving and we will continue to stop any motorist we suspect of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“The decision to get behind the wheel after having a drink can have major repercussions and can lead to utterly devastating consequences that can ruin and sometimes end lives.”

Read More

Read More
Worried neighbour calls 999 as heavy smoke seen at house fire in Nuthall