WATCH: This is the moment reckless driver rams police car before crashing into tree in Mansfield

Andrew James, 47, was travelling in a stolen Ford Fiesta when traffic cops tried to pull him over in Mansfield on October 27 last year. The vehicle, which had been taken from South Yorkshire the previous month, was travelling on false plates as officers began to follow it along Southwell Road West.

Shocking video captured James turning along a dirt track popular with dog walkers in a desperate bid to escape from the pursuing officers. After bouncing along the track at high speed, James deliberately reversed into the squad car behind, causing the officer to hit his head.

James then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree before police were able to detain him as he tried to head in the direction of the Bellamy Road estate.

James, of Sutton-in-Ashfield, later pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was jailed for 20 months at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.