PC Phil Broughton and PC John Skelton feature in tonight’s episode of Police Interceptors as they pursue a suspect from Sutton and into Mansfield – where he ditches his car and goes on the run.

The pair were on a routine patrol on Mansfield Road, Sutton, on August 18 last year, when they spotted a Ford Focus linked to a man wanted for assault.

They followed the car to Rosemary Street, Mansfield, where the driver, Ryan Straw, sped away from officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in pursuit of the Ford Focus.

He turned into Chesterfield Road South and West Bank Avenue, reaching speeds of 50 miles per hour in a 30mph speed limit and blindly overtaking other cars, narrowly missing one vehicle pulling out of a junction.

He stopped in Misterton Court and fled on foot.

Police were unable to find him – but swooped on his home a week later to arrest him.

Court

The 30-year-old, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, admitted assault and criminal damage at Nottingham Magistrates' Court and was jailed for 12 weeks, given a two-year restraining order and ordered pay £128 compensation.

He later appeared at Nottingham Crown Court where he admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He was jailed for a further six months, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.

Duty

PC Broughton said: “Our duty as officers is to keep the public safe, so when we got information we were following a car which potentially had a wanted man inside, we assessed the situation and looked at what we could do to stop the car and make enquiries.

“As we were keeping track of the car and following him, we noticed Straw began to keep plenty of space ahead of him when he stopped at junctions and was regularly looking in his mirrors. In our experience this usually means they’re nervous, or making sure they can break away if needed.

“As we noticed this, we began to set the wheels in motion for a tactical stop with a stinger to try and bring him to a halt before it got to the stage of a high-speed pursuit. However, before we were able to do this, he got spooked and he put his foot down.

Tracking

“Despite tracking and keeping up with him as effectively and safely as possible, he did evade police that evening.

“However, thanks to the efforts of officers on foot, the police drone and intelligence, we were able to acquire valuable evidence and he was brought into custody.

“This just shows, even if criminals are able to evade officers in the first instance, the dedication and skill of our teams mixed with the technology, intelligence and capabilities we have means it won’t be long before they will be hunted down.”

Also in tonight’s episode – on Channel 5 at 8pm – officers stop a drink-driver more than three times the limit in mid-afternoon, and a host of class A and B drugs are seized after a suspect leaves an officer with a cut face.