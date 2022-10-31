The series of short films show five different scenarios of sexual exploitation taken from real Childline calls.

In one of the films 15-year-old Leah is stood outside a party with her boyfriend. Over the next few seconds she is plied with alcohol by her older boyfriend - who later says she owes him and tells her to have sex with his friends.

The campaign – called The Full Story – comes as police figures show during 2021 to 2022, 1,155 crimes were recorded by police in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire – an average of three every day. In Nottinghamshire, there were 160 reports.

The Full Story campaign has been launched to encourage more children and teenagers at risk of, or suffering sexual exploitation to use Childline for immediate, confidential help. Over the last year the NSPCC says thousands of young people reported sexual exploitation to the helpline – with some being manipulated into performing sexual activities after being given money, drugs or love and affection.

While others have been sexually exploited after being trafficked – being threatened with violence or the promise of a better life elsewhere. One girl of secondary school age told Childline: “I was abused by my dad when I was younger. My boyfriend has started to sexually abuse me and has introduced his friends to do the same.

"I’ve been raped by my boyfriend. He has been giving me drink and drugs. I want to break up with him but I’m scared about what he will do. I feel like it’s my fault for letting this happen. I’ve considered going to the police, but my boyfriend has said he will show people sexual videos of me.”

As well as helping children and young people gain an understanding of what sexual exploitation is and what a healthy relationship looks like, Childline wants more young people to connect with them so they can offer immediate help and confidential support. The service has unveiled posters at bus stops, motorway service stations, cinemas, colleges, pupil referral units, youth centres, youth hostels, children’s homes, GP surgeries and sexual health clinics.

Barriers preventing some children from speaking out include exploitation by family members or someone in a position of authority. While in other cases it may be a girlfriend or boyfriend. The grooming methods used can be subtle, so often they don’t recognise anything is wrong or that they’re in danger.

Darren Worth, service head of Childline said: “Sexual exploitation is a complex crime and often when children describe what is happening in their relationship – they don’t realise they are being groomed and abused. Our counsellors have heard from children who have said they didn’t realise what they experienced in a relationship or friendship was wrong until they were much older and some said at the time they thought their abuser was someone they could trust.

“Others said they thought they were to blame for what had happened and were scared about what would happen if they did speak out. This is why this campaign is so important as it’s essential that all children and young people have an awareness of this issue and know that no matter what the circumstances are – that sexual exploitation is never a child’s fault and there are people like Childline who can help.”

Childline offers confidential, non-judgemental support to children and young people – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Young people can talk to the Childline counsellors online in 1-2-1 chat from an account they set up on the Childline website at www.childline.org.uk. This account can also be used to send the counsellors email and it’s always free to call 0800 1111 with no phone credit required.

The NSPCC Helpline often hears from parents and teachers concerned about children being sexually exploited – generally when that child has a significant change in their emotional wellbeing. This could include unexplained absences from school, college or work and an unexplained acquisition of money, clothes, mobile phones.