Watch fast acting cops find missing man before he froze to death in Ravenshead

The race is on to find the man after he went missing walking home from a pub in sub-zero temperatures.

While searching an area in Ravenshead, officers came across a car which had crashed into a ditch at the side of the A60 Nottingham Road.

The missing man was found inside, during the cold early hours of January 15, and immediately turned frosty towards the officers.

He refused to get out of the car and repeatedly refused to provide a breath specimen which resulted in his swift arrest.

A 41-year-old man was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was given a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work. He was also handed a six-month driving ban.