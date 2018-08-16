Watch CCTV footage of ram raid at Edwinstowe leisure centre

Police investigating a ram raid at South Forest Leisure Centre in Edwinstowe have released CCTV footage of the incident.

Police were called to the area at around 3am on Friday August 10 after the owners had been alerted via the alarm system.

A computer tower had been stolen and the CCTV system damaged but it's believed the offenders were targeting the cash machine which is always left empty overnight.

Two vehicles can be seen arriving in convoy, a Silver Ford Focus and a red Landrover. The Landrover, which was stolen from Tuxford an hour and 40minutes earlier, was recovered nearby on the A1 in Worksop along with the smashed up computer tower. The Ford Focus is still outstanding.

A South Forest Leisure Centre spokesperson: "It's devastating to see our business treated in this way.

"We've been running the leisure centre for 27 years and it's enjoyed by the local community, tourists to the area and people of all ages.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call police on 101.

"We only recently got the cash machine for our users who told us it would be handy to have.

"We're privately owned and luckily we've remained open while the damage is being fixed open but several thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused."

If you recognise the men in the footage or have any information that could help, call police on 101 quoting incident 71 of 10 August 2018.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.