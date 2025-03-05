Warsop woman kicked DJ in face and left him permanently scarred

A Warsop women who kicked a DJ in the face and left him with a permanent scar “put the boot in when she didn’t need to,” a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ella Gaughan's boyfriend pushed or punched the man to the floor of the Lexis night club, in Mansfield, at 3.30am on March 23 last year, said Catherine Wilson, prosecuting.

CCTV showed him landing on the floor and Gaughan, aged 29, kicking him in the face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had very little recollection of what happened but was left with cuts to his face and a permanent scar.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he stopped DJ-ing because he had been assaulted before in another Mansfield club, and said he “doesn’t feel he can continue to put himself at risk.” He has lost income and is exploring other avenues for work.

Gaughan initially claimed she only “moved him away with her foot” and had no intention to injure him.

When she was shown pictures of the injuries he sustained she initially said they were justified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She claimed she had a sore shoulder for four days because the DJ had pushed past her on his way to the toilets, sparking the incident.

She said if she had behaved in the way he did she probably would have deserved it, Ms Wilson said. But bar staff at the club confirmed there had never been any issues with the DJ’s behaviour.

"The Crown don't accept this was a provoked attack," added Ms Wilson. "She put the boot in when she didn’t need to."

Her solicitor said Gaughan, who has no previous convictions, deserved full credit for her early guilty plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She wasn't drunk at the time,” she said. "She was acting in the heat of the moment. Regrettably, she made the unfortunate decision to put her foot out.

"It was impulsive and short lived. She wanted to ensure that nothing further happened. She would like me to extend her apologies and remorse for acting in the way that she did."

Gaughan, aged 29, of no fixed address, Warsop, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £85 costs, a £154 surcharge and £300 compensation.