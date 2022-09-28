Warsop transport manager defied police in second drink-drive arrest of the year

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Kevin Mason was driving above the speed limit and nearly crashed before he was stopped on Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse, on January 19. at about 11pm.

Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said a breath test revealed Mason had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Mason, aged 61, initially denied drink-driving, but changed his plea to guilty on August 27.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was on bail for the first offence when he was stopped by police on Warsop High Street, on August 26.

Mr Pietryka said Mason was asked to provide a breath specimen at the roadside and the police station, but he refused twice.

Mason, of Iveagh Close, Warsop, admitting drink-driving and refusing to provide a sample.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon King, mitigating, said there had been ‘some very serious consequences’ for Mason, who has worked as a transport manager and an HGV driver for 40 years.

Mr King said: “He told his employer the next day and offered his resignation. He doesn’t like being unemployed and he is actively seeking work.”

The court heard his income has dropped from £2,500 per month to £90 per week.

Mason was handed a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £190 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad