Warsop teen who glassed pub-goer before kicking him in the head thinks he’d be better off in prison

A Warsop teen who glassed a pub-goer before kicking him in the head while he was on the ground thinks he would be better off in prison, a court has heard.

Callum Smith had been told he was barred from The Talbot by the landlady when his victim stepped in and said, "Get out now."

Smith, aged 19, who was "very drunk", threw a glass which cut the inside of the man's ear, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

When his victim came outside, Smith ran at him, knocking him to the ground before kicking and punching him in the head and shoulders.

The Talbot in Warsop. (Picture: Google Earth.)

His victim was left with a bruised collarbone and a grazed knee.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Smith, who has no previous convictions, has “considerable learning difficulties” as well as autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

"He is very restricted and reserved in his ability to communicate with people,” he said.

“Bizarrely he thinks he is better off in prison than anywhere else.

“If the complainant had not gotten involved this probably wouldn’t have happened. His friends would have calmed the defendant down. He is mortified by the stress he has caused his grandmother.

“He needs help with dealing with his anger and recognising problems when they arise because he can’t do it himself.”

Smith, of Mount Crescent, Warsop, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a 16-week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with an alcohol treatment order and 15 rehabilitation days. He was excluded from the Talbot for 18 months.

He was ordered to pay a £153 surcharge, £85 costs and £200 compensation.