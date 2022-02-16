Warsop man threatened to kill friend of 20 years while brandishing broken bottle

Connor Davies initially ‘took it rather well’ when his old school-friend told him he was romantically interested in Davies’ ex-girlfriend, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

But, Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said, Davies became angry and sent his friend a video of himself posing with a knife and saying: “You had better listen to me. As soon as you get out of that taxi I will kill you.”

In a subsequent video message, Davies appeared calmer, but he confronted his friend after he finished work and began punching him ‘as hard as he could’ in Warsop on January 21, at about 10.15pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Crown Court.

The attack lasted about five minutes, but then Davies, aged 29, smashed a wine bottle so it became sharpened, and advanced on his victim.

He hurled the bottle and it smashed just behind him, Ms Tyler told the court.

Davies walked away, but found the complainant moments later and threw more punches, until the complainant's friend separated them.

A short time later, Davies ran at his victim ‘out of nowhere’ as he was sitting on a wall in Sherwood Street with his friend.

This time he was brandishing a 500ml glass bottle and shouting: “I’m going to slit your throat. I am going to get to you. I know where you live.”

Davies, of Burns Lane, Warsop, admitted making threats to kill and common assault.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Davies, who has no previous convictions, has a history of anxiety and depression.

He suffered a serious mental health crisis three weeks earlier, and should have been referred to a mental health team.

He said Davies was heavily intoxicated after downing 12 pints of lager and a bottle of Lambrini.

"He's completely lost all perspective," Mr Hogarth added.

Magistrates decided the offences potentially carry a longer sentence than they are able to impose, and ordered a pre-sentence report.

Davies was released on conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing next month.