Jack Gwillim claimed he was sleeping on the sofa of a property in Warsop when police arrived with a search warrant on March 20, 2019, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Amy Earnshaw, prosecuting, said that, under the cushions on the sofa, officers found a metal tin containing three bags of the class A drug, along with scales, a list of names and deal bags.

In total, officers found 8.89 grams of cocaine, valued at about £600, while Gwillim’s mobile phone contained messages asking for the drug.

Gwillim denied selling cocaine, but accepted he was ‘probably addicted and it controlled his life’.

Neil Baki, mitigating, said: “He wasn't engaged in the preparation or supply of cocaine from that address, but it was used for social gatherings where drugs were used.

“This is effectively social supply. He was supplying to a limited circle of friends, but money did change hands. He is not a street dealer.

“He has never been in this sort of trouble before. He didn’t necessarily have the best start in life. It had an impact on him. And he turned to drugs.

“He started using cannabis at a young age and that progressed to harder drugs. He would invite friends and family to pitch in and that would assist his habit.”

Gwillim, now aged 24, of Friar Lane, Warsop, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1 and March 21, 2019.

Sentencing, Mr Recorder William Davis said the fact money changed hands increased the seriousness of the offence.

He acknowledged the impact on Gwillim of ‘problems suffered by your father as a result of his service in the Royal Marines’.

He jailed Gwillim for 20 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete 15 rehabilitation days, 80 hours of unpaid work, and obey a 9pm-6am curfew for three months.

An application under the Proceeds of Crime Act to confiscate any profits made by Gwillim is set to be heard in January 2022.