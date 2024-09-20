Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Warsop man put his parents “through hell” for years before slashing his dad with a knife and begging his mum not to inform police, a court has heard.

Ryan Revill “continued to behave in a bizarre and volatile way” after cutting his father’s forearm and running away on May 11, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

The court heard he was on bail with conditions not to visit his parents’ home on Cherry Grove, Warsop, following a string of incidents.

Revill, now aged 29, locked his dad out of the house on December 17 last year and broke a staircase spindle after demanding, and being refused, money.

Nottingham Crown Court.

He hit his father over the back of his head with a mobile phone and left him bleeding after ripping up carpets on January 27.

He was “behaving even more strangely than usual” when his father returned home from work on February 17.

Revill damaged a door panel before going out, and when his father came to pick him up he threw a can of beer at him. When they refused to buy a takeaway he smashed a downstairs window.

In a statement his mum said it was the “culmination of years of abuse” as they tried to help him with alcohol and cocaine addiction, but the abuse became constant.

“I want what is best for Ryan,” she said. “To beat his addictions, get a job and turn his life around.”

The court heard he has 21 previous convictions for 27 offences including violence in 2019 and 2020.

Lauren Manuel, mitigating, said he has been clean and sober for four months while in prison on remand where there were concerns about his wellbeing.

“He is motivated to comply,” she said. “He knows he has a lot of bridges to build.”

Deputy district judge David Chidgey told him: “You know your parents have gone through hell. It’s time for you to make things up to them. The best way is by staying on the straight and narrow.”

Revill, aged 29, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage, assault, possessing cannabis, assault causing actual bodily harm, and attempting to pervert the course of justice, on June 17.

On Tuesday, he received 18 months, suspended for 18 months, with 20 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work.