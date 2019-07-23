Warsop man due in court after attempted robbery in Sutton

A man is due to appear in court today charged in connection with an attempted robbery in Sutton.

Luke Parker, 24, of Mayfield Terrace, Warsop, is set to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court charged with attempted robbery.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "It follows a report of an incident in a car park on Priestsic Road at around 8pm on Sunday.

"The victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by two men and a woman.

"One of the men punched him in the face through his open car window and tried to take his phone before leaving the scene without it.

"Officers arrested a man in connection with the incident later the same evening in Sutton-in-Ashfield."