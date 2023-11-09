Warsop drink driver clipped neighbours’ cars after nearby boozing session
A dog walker watched Gurleendeep Singh clip the rear of a van as he parked his black Range Rover on Oakfield Avenue, at 8.20pm, on October 22, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
He recognised Singh as a neighbour and watched him reverse and clip the wing mirror of another parked vehicle.
He was incoherent and smelled of alcohol, Ms Allsop said. When police arrived Singh was unsteady on his feet and had to be assisted to the police vehicle.
A breath test revealed he had 107 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Neil Taylor, mitigating, said Singh, of previous good character, deserved full credit for his prompt guilty plea.
“On the night in question he had been drinking at a friend's house before making the stupid decision to drive the short distance home,” he said.
“He fully accepts how stupid he was on this night. He had contacted the owners of the vehicles and made sure no damage was caused.”
Singh, aged 27, of Oakfield Avenue, Warsop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
The presiding magistrate told him: "We have heard about your remorse. You're very lucky you hit vehicles rather than people. You were considerably over the limit."
He was fined £333 and ordered to pay a £133 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was disqualified for 28 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he successfully completes it before June 2025.