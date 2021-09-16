Warning to motorists after man seen trying car door handles in Mansfield
Motorists are being urged to keep their cars locked after someone was seen trying vehicle door handles in Mansfield this morning.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers are investigating a vehicle inference that occurred on Sky Walk, Berry Hill, shortly after 4am today, Thursday, September 16, when the occupant of a car was seen trying vehicle door handles.“Please ensure your vehicle is fully locked and secured when left unattended and keep car keys, including any spares in a signal blocking pouch, as far away from the vehicle as possible.
“The investigation is on going. If you have any information in relation to the incident please contact us on 101.”
Further crime prevention advice is available at nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention/vehicle
