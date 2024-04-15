Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The property, in Mason Street, Sutton, had been transformed into a multi-room drug factory in the short period since it was rented out.

Officers acting on intelligence reports visited the scene and were immediately confronted by a very strong smell of cannabis coming from within.

After gaining entry to the semi-detached property, they found a total of 143 plans crammed into multiple rooms in the property.

Dangerous alterations had been made in order to bypass the electric supply and considerable damage had been caused to floors, ceilings and other surfaces within the property by the haphazard installation of heating, lighting and ventilation equipment.

A suspected dangerous dog – believed to be an XL Bully – was also seized from the address.

Officers will now seek a closure order on the address.

PC Ryan Frew-McGill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This small residential property has essentially been turned into a drugs factory since it was placed on the rental market.

“Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused inside but, ultimately, the consequences of this kind of activity could have been even worse for the landlord and the person living next-door.

“Cannabis grows of this nature are a huge fire risk which is one of the reasons we urge residents to call us immediately about any suspicions they may have.

“These kind of drug factories can also be linked to organised crime groups from home and abroad who are known to target small residential properties on the rental market.

“For that reason we urge landlords not only to be careful about who they rent their properties to, but also to carry out all routine visits and inspections to ensure their properties remain in the condition they expect.

“Because when we do find cannabis grows of this nature it is unfortunately the landlord who will be picking up the bill for repairs, waste removal, and lost revenue.”

If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.