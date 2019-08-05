Warning to elderly residents in Notts villages about gardening scammers

Nottinghamshire Police have warned elderly residents in rural Nottinghamshire villages to be wary of scammers who are offering to complete gardening work.

The police have received calls from residents in Lowdham, Southwell and "a lot of the smaller surrounding villages" about the scammers, with officers warning residents to "simply not answer" the door.

Police have warned about the scam.

They have urged residents to call 999 if the scammers refuse to leave their premises.

A police spokesman said: "We are still receiving reports from members of the public regarding people calling at mostly elderly residents addresses and asking to carry out gardening work.

"We are getting reports from Lowdham, Southwell and a lot of the smaller surrounding villages.

"Please do not accept any work off the doorstep or from your phone. If you don't know who the person is that is knocking on your door then simply don't answer.

"If you do, politely refuse the offer and close the door, do not engage in conversation. `Call 999 if they refuse to leave.