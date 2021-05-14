Warning over cold caller carrying out 'unsatisfactory' work in Mansfield

Nottinghamshire County Council Trading Standards Service has issued the warning amid reports that the individual is undertaking ‘unsatisfactory’ work in the area.

Now they are urging folk to obtain at least three quotes from different businesses before agreeing to any works being carried out on their properties.

“If you are thinking of having any work done in your home or garden, we would always advise that you do not deal with people that cold call at your house,” said a spokesman.

They say householders can get free ‘pre-shopping advice’ by contacting the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

Alternatively, residents can find approved traders on Buy with Confidence via https://www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk/.

-To report somebody cold calling in your area, call 0808 223 1133.