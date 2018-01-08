ActionFraud a warning people to be on the lookout for the "most convincing phishing email" it has ever seen.

Fraudsters have made an exact replica of a real e-receipt from Debenhams and are sending it out in a scam where they ask for personal details in order to get money from people.

A spokesperson for Action Fraud wrote: "This Debenhams e-receipt is the most convincing phishing email we've seen and could be lurking in your inbox.

"More than 55 information reports have been sent to our National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB).

"We would advise people to not click on any links, delete it and report it to us "Debenhams are aware it's a fake and have had customers contact them directly about it.

"Their e-receipts are issued to people when they make a purchase in store and this is a carbon copy. So these are not only unusual, but could catch some people off guard.

"The giveaway is the fact they were sent from personal email addresses."